Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?
For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor’s office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor’s race from Lauren...
Boise State Public Radio expands its broadcast reach
Boise State Public Radio is expanding its broadcast reach in Idaho, with the acquisition of KLCZ in north Idaho and KUER in east Idaho. In early 2022 Lewis Clark State College decided it could no longer support its broadcast service at 88.9 FM in Lewiston. Rather than losing the radio frequency, in mid-October it turned over the signal to Boise State Public Radio.
Interior Secretary Haaland acknowledges suffering caused by boarding schools for Native Americans
A South Dakota reservation is the third stop on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s listening tour to acknowledge suffering caused by government-backed boarding schools for Native Americans. Lee Strubinger of South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Election officials in key Michigan county hire 'Stop the Steal' ringleader to recruit poll workers
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Politico reporter Heidi Przybyla about her latest investigation of Republican efforts to recruit poll workers to administer elections. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration
Two Idaho lenders received new funding announced by the Biden Administration in September. The funding is meant to spur continued investment in minority and low-income communities. The Emergency Capital Investment Program sent $8.28 billion to 162 institutions designated as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, community lenders with...
Farmer in Florida tries to recover after Hurricane Ian
Farmers in southwest Florida are struggling to recoup their losses after Hurricane Ian swept through the state. WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan introduces us to one farmer who is trying to recover. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage
Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
Flooded Yellowstone roads to reopen – and gateway towns to reconnect – following reconstruction
Mammoth, Wyo., is normally one of the most crowded parts of Yellowstone. It’s home to the park’s headquarters, several hotels and restaurants, and a massive, bubbling hot springs complex with pools tinted blue, red, green and orange. But on a recent Friday, there were almost more elk than...
New head of EPA office of environmental justice says they're putting civil rights into agency's DNA
Activists in Florida say that communities of color are not receiving the aid they need in the wake of Hurricane Ian — claims that are backed up by studies showing that historically, Black households have received less federal aid following disasters. And that type of injustice is not limited...
Idaho crops could soon be more resistant to climate change
A new grant awarded to the University of Idaho will soon help farmers grow crops that will be more resistant to climate change. The program's research will center around some of the state's most popular produce: including potatoes, chickpeas, wheat and sugar. Jodi Johnson-Maynard, Head of the U of I...
What could the Kroger and Albertsons merger mean for Idaho?
The biggest supermarket chain, Kroger, announced plans to buy its next largest competitor, Albertsons, Friday in a $25 billion deal. How could that affect Idaho where Albertsons is based?. The stores. Several Idaho cities have both a Fred Meyer – owned by Kroger – and an Albertsons. That means overlap,...
