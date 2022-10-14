ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith

A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
OZARK, AR
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Search underway for missing man in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 19-year-old man. Police say Crouch was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith local news

