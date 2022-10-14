Read full article on original website
Faulty school smoke detector draws Springdale Fire Department response
The Springdale Fire Department responded at about 3:40 p.m. on Monday to a report of smoke in the Linda Childers Knapp Elementary School gymnasium.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
talkbusiness.net
New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith
A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
Fayetteville city council to vote on proposed downtown hotel
The Fayetteville City Council will vote on a proposal that would bring a seven-story hotel to The Ramble in Downtown Fayetteville.
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Some counties in Arkansas will have jail expansion on their ballot, here's what to know
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Midterm election day is three weeks away and we want to make sure you are prepared as you head to the polls. Washington, Benton, and Madison counties all have jail expansion measures on the ballot. In Benton and Madison counties, the issue is split into two parts.
5newsonline.com
Some water customers in Sebastian County under boil water order
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — James Fork Regional Water District announced on Monday that customers north of Sturgeon Road and Cedar Valley Road are under a boil order after a water break. On Oct. 17, an official with James Fork said the boil order is in place until further notice.
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
Crawford County inmate dies in custody, family searching for answers
VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Friday afternoon, Jacob Allen Jones, a 26-year-old from Van Buren, was arrested by Van Buren Police. Jones and his uncle were both arrested with outstanding warrants and brought to the Crawford County jail shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Less than 24 hours later, Jones...
KHBS
Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
Washington County sheriffs locate missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
Fort Smith police looking for aggravated robbery suspect
Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in the 7500 block of Jenny Lind Road on October 15.
Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving
OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
Search underway for missing man in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 19-year-old man. Police say Crouch was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration event kicks off in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The LIBRE Initiative is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration event in Fort Smith on Friday, Oct. 7. The event will also celebrate the grand opening of a LIBRE office in Northwest Arkansas. The event will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Garrison Commons located...
KTLO
Crawford County sheriff’s office faces second use-of-force lawsuit after Mulberry incident
FORT SMITH — One of the Crawford County sheriff’s deputies facing a lawsuit over an arrest captured in a video that went viral in August was sued Friday by a woman claiming he also used excessive force against her during an arrest about two months earlier. Attorneys Adam...
