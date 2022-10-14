Read full article on original website
Related
mtpr.org
Tranel makes a play for the middle in the western district House race
MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar takes us on the campaign trail with Democrat Monica Tranel, whose pitch in the western district congressional race is to be an independent voice in Congress. A play for the middle. Monica Tranel, a longtime energy and agriculture attorney based in Missoula, is chatting with voters...
NBCMontana
Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Missoula JEDI Welcomes ‘Be Culture’ Founder James Whitfield
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Community JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) network will present ‘Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity’ featuring James Whitfield of ‘Be Culture’ in the UC Ballroom at the University of Montana on Thursday, October 27. KGVO News reached out...
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
Missoula Man Threatens People With a Handgun at a Downtown Bar
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a firearm pointing it at patrons in a local bar. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers arrived on...
Fairfield Sun Times
Stevensville man confesses to drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering, prosecutor says
MISSOULA — A Stevensville man admitted to drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering crimes after law enforcement seized thousands of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from his vehicle in a Minnesota traffic stop and found pill-making equipment and materials on his Montana property, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Andrew Kyle...
Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses
Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
UM’s Brantly Hall Really is Haunted and You Can See for Yourself
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Yes, the University of Montana’s Brantly Hall really is haunted, according to Millie Bearleggins, chapter president of the UM American Indigenous Business Leaders, and you can experience the tour for yourself over the next two weekends. KGVO News spoke to Millie Bearleggins on Tuesday...
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
Settlement reached from Western Montana Fair 2018 accident
In August 2018, emergency personnel responded to reports of an injured girl at the county fairgrounds. The girl had fallen from a carnival ride dubbed the Typhoon and was transported to the hospital.
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
What You Need to Know Before the Upcoming General Election
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the COVID pandemic where all elections were mandated by mail, the mid-term election in November returns to the normal routine of citizens casting their votes at their neighborhood polling place, with the option of mailing in an absentee ballot. KGVO News spoke to Missoula...
montanarightnow.com
Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar
A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana wants to be the next wine country
Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Man Nearly Hits Children During High-Speed Chase in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a white Audi A6 traveling northbound on Reserve Street at approximately 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was later identified as Aaron Harvey. Harvey allegedly ran a red...
Crosswinds Recovery men's residence set to open in Missoula
Crosswinds Recovery is about to have the grand opening of its new men’s recovery residence in Missoula.
The Important Question is Who is the REAL Semi-Fascist?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-Am News) - On September 1, President Joe Biden delivered a speech to the nation from Freedom Hall in Philadelphia in which he accused many Americans, primarily conservatives, of being ‘semi-fascists’. On Thursday’s KGVO Talk Back show, Rob Natelson, former University of Montana law professor and...
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0