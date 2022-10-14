Read full article on original website
claytoncrescent.org
Hill jury sees jailhouse video, injury photos
Testimony from several witnesses, mostly former CCSO deputies, as well as photos showing a witness’ wrists cut from his skin through the subcutaneous fat layer and into his flesh, have been part of the federal government’s case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Trial resumes today at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals
Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
Man arrested near Lenox Square wanted for killing man in Philadelphia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Philadelphia police are releasing new details on a man wanted for murder who was arrested in DeKalb County last week. On Friday night, Elijah Jennings, 28, was arrested after a police chase ended near Lenox Square. The Philadelphia Police Department says that Jennings was wanted...
Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street
Atlanta Police announced Monday that the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a contractor in Buckhead has been arrested in Alabama. Homicide detectives were able to identify Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana as the one responsible for the murder of contractor Christopher Eberhart, 57. Landrey was located in the victim’s stolen vehicle in Alabama […] The post Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
Man shot after suspect approaches car in Atlanta and opens fire, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for more answers surrounding a Sunday morning shooting near Parsons St. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Actions News a 20-year-old man was shot after he was inside a car near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. with two other victims when an unknown man approached the car and opened fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
Georgia man accused of killing wife skips court date, now on the run
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An accused killer is on the run five years after police said he shoved her down and she later died from the injuries to her head. Jonathan Bates, who is accused of killing 28-year-old Cynde Bates in 2017, never showed up for his scheduled court appearance last week.
McDonough man gets 10 years for giving alcohol, molesting teen at slumber party
A man was sentenced to prison Friday for molesting a teenager at a slumber party in Henry County, the district attorney’...
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters
ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
Testimony begins in trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that they will show proof — through video and testimony of more than 30 witnesses — th...
Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting
A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty Friday of participating in a bribery scheme at Atl...
Police chase ends with out of state murder suspect arrested near Lenox Square, officers say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Pennsylvania murder suspect is now in custody in DeKalb County after a police chase near Lenox Square. Brookhaven police say they assisted another agency with a traffic stop on a car being driven by Elijah Jennings who they say had active murder warrants out for his arrest in Pennsylvania.
DeKalb Police searching for car involved Oct. 11 homicide on I-285 & I-675 exit ramp
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver or owner of a car they believed was involved in the Oct. 11 homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County police said a man was found...
Playboi Carti Affiliate Homixide Gang May Be the Next Group Targeted for RICO Charges
Ever since the shocking RICO arrest of Young Thug and Gunna, the future of the Atlanta rap scene has been largely in question. The city's D.A. office is cracking down on gang activity in the peach state in a big way, and that may mean that some other stars could be roped into it all as well.
