ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 4

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

Rapper 🚨 alert ! Nice hair cut ! NewsBreak Needs a full time Rapper reporter and Rapper news section 24/7 !

Reply(1)
4
Related
claytoncrescent.org

Hill jury sees jailhouse video, injury photos

Testimony from several witnesses, mostly former CCSO deputies, as well as photos showing a witness’ wrists cut from his skin through the subcutaneous fat layer and into his flesh, have been part of the federal government’s case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Trial resumes today at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street

Atlanta Police announced Monday that the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a contractor in Buckhead has been arrested in Alabama. Homicide detectives were able to identify Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana as the one responsible for the murder of contractor Christopher Eberhart, 57. Landrey was located in the victim’s stolen vehicle in Alabama […] The post Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters

ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy