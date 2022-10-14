Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature
YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
The Verge
Android’s audio output switcher may soon let you pick cast devices, too
Google may soon start letting you pick from cast devices when using the audio output switcher on Android 13, according to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman. The output switcher, which was first introduced in Android 11, currently only lets you swap between media playback sessions on paired Bluetooth devices, such as wireless headphones or a speaker.
The Verge
Apple’s new iPad only supports the old Apple Pencil — and needs an adapter to do so
The base model iPad’s switch to USB-C has made using an Apple Pencil with the tablet... complicated. The new 10.9-inch tablet only works with Apple’s first-generation Pencil, which requires a Lightning port to charge. That’s a little bit of a problem when the new iPad uses USB-C.
The Verge
Google Fit is missing
Last week, Fossil announced the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, its first Wear OS 3 smartwatch. But starting today, the company is also beginning to roll out the Wear OS 3 update for patient owners of existing Gen 6 smartwatches. The update has a few significant omissions, but one of the more surprising ones is Google Fit — an app that was once preloaded onto nearly every Wear OS 2 smartwatch. The app is also missing from the newly launched Pixel Watch.
The Verge
The Apple TV HD is no longer available on Apple’s store
Apple appears to no longer be selling the Apple TV HD, a less expensive alternative to its 4K streaming boxes, in its store (via MacRumors). The HD was a long-standing product in Apple’s lineup, originally announced in 2015 as the fourth-generation Apple TV and becoming the budget option as Apple rolled out 4K models — such as the one it announced today.
The Verge
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
The Verge
FedEx is shutting down its robot delivery program
FedEx is stopping development of its last-mile delivery robot, Roxo. The news was first reported by Robotics 24/7, with FedEx confirming to the publication that the company would be shifting focus away from the bot to more “nearer-term opportunities.”. Roxo was announced in 2019 as a collaboration with DEKA,...
The Verge
Discord launches YouTube integration and new $2.99 Nitro Basic subscription
Discord is launching a Nitro Basic subscription alongside a new Activities feature that includes YouTube integration and casual games. The YouTube integration comes more than a year after the Google-owned video service forced two popular Discord music bots offline. Discord has been testing this YouTube Watch Together feature for more than a year, which allows Discord members to watch YouTube videos in sync.
The Verge
Google TV now lets parents create watchlists for their kids
Google TV added kids profiles to the platform in 2021, giving young viewers their own portal designed to showcase only age-appropriate content. Today, the company is building upon kids profiles with new features, including parent-managed watchlists, recommendations on the homescreen, and supervised usage of the normal YouTube app. All of these software capabilities begin rolling out today and will continue to reach Google TV customers over the next several weeks.
The Verge
You can now buy an Apple TV remote with a USB-C port
Apple’s just-announced Apple TV 4K comes with a new Siri Remote that has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, but if you want to buy the remote separately for the Apple TV device you already own, you can order one for $59 from Apple’s website. As I write this, I can order it today for delivery on Thursday or pickup at a local Apple Store on Friday.
The Verge
Windows 11’s new tabbed File Explorer and taskbar improvements are available today
After releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update with something new for everyone last month, Microsoft is now bringing even more features to its latest OS today. Top of the list is tabs in File Explorer, alongside suggested actions to make it easy to call people and the Task Manager shortcut returning to the taskbar.
The Verge
Android 12 arrives on the two-year-old Chromecast with Google TV
Android 12 is rolling out for the 4K model of the Chromecast with Google TV, 9to5Google reports. The update for the 2020 streaming dongle follows the release of Google’s cheaper HD model last month, which shipped with Android 12 out of the box. To download the update on the 4K dongle, navigate to the profile icon at the top right of the interface, then hit Settings, System, About, and select System Update.
The Verge
Apple will release iPadOS 16 on October 24th
This year Apple split the release date for the tablet version of its mobile operating system away from the release of iOS 16, and the company just announced the iPadOS 16 update will roll out starting on Monday, October 24th. The new iPads announced today will ship with the latest software on them, and it will be available as an update for the base model iPads (5th gen and later), iPad mini (5th gen and later), iPad Air (3rd gen and later), and all iPad Pro tablets.
The Verge
Here’s how to buy the 2022 iPad Pro with the M2 processor
Apple announced new versions of its 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in a press release, alongside a new Apple TV 4K with more storage and a redesigned iPad with a higher-than-usual price (and a horizontally oriented selfie cam). The new iPad Pro features the M2 processor that has found its way into just a few of Apple’s other devices (so far, at least), the redesigned MacBook Air and the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. The 2022 iPad Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6E, which could be all the reason you need to get a 6E-compatible router. Here’s Chris Welch with many more details on the new models.
The Verge
Apple restored Russian social network VKontakte to the App Store
Apple has reinstated the apps made by the Russian technology group VK on the App Store after the company provided proof that it’s not “majority owned or controlled by a sanctioned entity” (via The Guardian). The company removed the VK-owned social network VKontakte, email app Mail.ru, and others last month in response to sanctions the UK put on the financial institutions that own the Russian firm.
The Verge
Nest Doorbell wired review: Hello again
The Nest Doorbell wired (second-gen) is the successor to the excellent Nest Hello, which has long been one of my favorite video doorbells. Like its predecessor, the $179.99 Nest Doorbell wired is one of the smartest buzzers you can buy. With Nest’s Familiar Faces feature, it can tell you not only when someone is at your door but who. It can also spot when a package arrives and when it’s removed. Plus, with 24/7 recording as an option, it doubles as a good security camera / wildlife watcher.
The Verge
Netflix is ‘seriously exploring’ a cloud gaming service
Netflix is seriously considering its own cloud gaming platform, the company’s VP of games Mike Verdu said at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference on Tuesday (via Protocol). Netflix jumped into gaming in a big way last year with its mobile games lineup, but the company is apparently looking to use its overall expertise in streaming data to let people play games over the cloud.
The Verge
iPad accessories are more confusing than ever
Apple introduced new iPads and a bunch of new accessories today, but instead of using the launch as a time to simplify, knowing what works with what is more confusing than ever. Let’s focus first on the 10th-generation iPad, which got the biggest changes. Its new design more closely matches...
The Verge
Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for the new iPad has a 14-key function row
Apple has a new keyboard case for its redesigned lower-end iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio, and unlike the company’s other keyboard covers for its tablets, this case has an entire row of 14 dedicated function keys. The order of the cover’s function keys largely mirrors what you might already...
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Comments / 0