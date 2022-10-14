ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KTSM

Venezuelans expelled to Juarez as more arrive hoping to cross

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been less than a week since the Department of Homeland Security announced new enforcement rules that Venezuelan migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally would be expelled under Title 42. Title 42 is the public health order that allows Border Patrol agents to expel migrants over COVID-19 concerns but […]
TEXAS STATE
NPR

News brief: Iranian drones in Ukraine, Ga. midterms, Biden's speech on abortion

Over the past 10 days, Russia has effectively opened up a new front in its war against Ukraine. The Russians are attacking with long-range airstrikes, including drones, directed at civilian targets in cities across Ukraine. MARTINEZ: NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre is following these developments. Greg, Russia is again...
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Don't Blame Migrants and 'Open Borders' for Fentanyl Entering the Country

When politicians and pundits on the right call for the U.S.-Mexico border to be secured, they often point to rising fentanyl overdose deaths among Americans as justification. "The cartels are exploiting President Biden's open borders," charged Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), sharing an article about fentanyl at the southern border. "Open borders…are slowly but surely poisoning our country," said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) of parents who "now must worry" about Halloween candy laced with fentanyl. "There have been over 100k fentanyl deaths" since Joe Biden became president, tweeted the conservative Heritage Foundation. "OPEN BORDERS ARE INHUMANE."
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans, when The Associated Press visited at the beginning of October. By Monday, Mayor Humberto Parrazales estimated the number had grown to 14,000. The AP could not independently verify that figure. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the new U.S. policy says only those applying online, and arriving by air, will be admitted. Border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in five large tent shelters wondering what they’ll do next. They while away the daytime heat with just a few electric fans to keep the temperature down.
NPR

U.N. debates whether an international force is needed to open aid routes in Haiti

Haiti is spiraling out of control, according to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. How can the U.N. help, and will it involve military intervention?. Haiti is, quote, "spinning out of control." Those are the words of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N. Security Council is now debating whether an international force is needed to open up aid routes that have been blocked by violent criminals. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR

What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with several female activists of Iranian descent who are advocating for human rights and regime change, amid the ongoing protest movement in Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran? Secretary of State Antony...
KXAN

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
EL PASO, TX

