What is freezing rain?
Snow gets a lot of the attention during winter storms, but an ice storm of freezing rain can actually have greater impacts on a region.
La Nina winter will mean parts of US will feel like a tundra but snowy wonderlands could be hard to come by
The strength of a La Niña provides clues on how significant winter weather could be this season.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
Seemingly endless summer in Pacific Northwest to shatter more heat records, increase fire danger
Summer has blown through the stop sign of the autumnal equinox in the Pacific Northwest and has continued to bake the region with several days of record-high temperatures and an absence of rainfall even as the calendar turns into mid-October.
Winter storm drops 18 inches of snow, leaves thousands in the dark in Michigan
More than a foot and a half of snow has fallen across parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin, and thousands of power outages have been reported as a powerful storm system spins across the region and brings frigid temperatures from the Midwest to the Southeast and Northeast this week.
Mysterious ‘Ghost Boat’ uncovered by receding waters of California's Shasta Lake has ties to WWII
Last fall, a boat was discovered at the bottom of a Central California lake as the waters receded due to unprecedented drought conditions that have plagued much of the western U.S., and new details are being learned about where the mysterious "Ghost Boat" came from.
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Persons of interest sought as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and vehicles of interest in an ongoing fire investigation in Washington state that is inching closer to homes.
When is the earliest it can snow in your city?
Following last week's accumulating snow in the Upper Midwest and the lake-effect snow that buried parts of Michigan earlier this week, you might be wondering how early in the fall it can actually snow in your hometown.
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
How to prepare your family, home and car for a winter storm
From storing enough food and water to weather-proofing your house to maintaining your car, here are some recommendations on how to prepare for winter storms.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
‘I don’t know how we can make it’: Restaurant owners hopeful FEMA assistance can help them rebuild
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $420 million in assistance for those that have lost everything due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, and while that's welcome news for people trying to rebuild, that money may not be available to everyone.
What you should know about blowing, drifting snow
A winter storm can dump inches or even feet of snow, but heavy precipitation isn’t the only danger that can accompany a powerful storm.
How cold does it have to be to snow?
Snow fans don't have to get the temperature all the way down to the freezing mark to see snow -- you can still experience a wintry wonderland with temperatures a little above freezing.
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
Coldest air of season sweeps across eastern US, spreading freeze alerts to Gulf Coast, Florida Panhandle
The coldest air so far this fall is invading a widespread area of the Midwest, South and East, placing millions at risk of their first freeze of the season as far south as the Gulf Coast and the western Florida Panhandle.
Houston Astros already lead Seattle Mariners… in retractable roof usage
The matchup this week between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series isn't just between AL West foes, it's between the only two remaining teams in the playoffs whose stadiums feature a retractable roof.
Watch for fireballs: Orionids meteor shower expected to peak this week
The Orionids meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year, and its peak is expected this week.
