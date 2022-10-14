ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury Rules Four Cardinals Out vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

James Conner, Darrel Williams, Trayvon Mullen and Matt Prater will not play for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Friday, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out the following players: James Conner, Darrel Williams, Trayvon Mullen and Matt Prater.

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported yesterday Conner and Williams would miss time.

Kingsbury confirmed Williams has a MCL sprain and said, "next week might be pushing it" as the Cardinals play on Thursday night following Sunday.

Kingsbury confirmed Corey Clement would likely play this Sunday. Clement was signed to the team earlier this week along with Ty'Son Williams. Eno Benjamin is in line to be the RB1 in Arizona.

Center Rodney Hudson was limited but returned to practice on Friday, his status still remains up in the air for Seattle.

Game statuses are due later today, but we already know four players for the Cardinals that will be missing in action.

The Athletic Isn't Confident in Arizona

Cardinals Embracing Challenge Geno Smith Provides

Cardinals RB James Conner Expected to Miss Week 6, per Report

Marquise Brown Paying Dividends for Cardinals, Fantasy Owners

Bleacher Report Suggests Bradley Chubb Trade

J.J. Watt's Leadership Shines in Hard Knocks Peview

Budda Baker Excited to Return to Seattle

Five Players Marked as DNP in Wednesday Injury Report

Update on Start Time for Seahawks-Cardinals

PFF Loves Rondale Moore in Fantasy Football This Week

