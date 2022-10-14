BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO