brproud.com
Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. The investigation shows that Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla south on Friendship Road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford Excursion was westbound on LA 1024. Minton allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by the Ford Excursion.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish deputies: Man in car crash beaten by other driver
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was involved in a minor car crash was allegedly beaten by the other driver, and now Ascension Parish authorities are on the hunt for the other driver. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), it was Sunday, October 16 when the...
brproud.com
One arrested after Central PD finds drugs inside vehicle parked at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman was arrested after a vehicle search uncovered drugs. Nicole Cash, 21, of Pride, was taken into custody by an officer with the Central Police Department. That officer was on patrol over the weekend at the Blackwater Conservation Area. The officer spotted...
brproud.com
Prairieville man left beaten after car accident, battles injuries and cancer
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville man who is battling stage four cancer was released from the hospital after a road rage incident that turned physical. “It’s not fair,” said Prairieville resident, Ezaine Gray. “Nobody should ever have to get beat up and left behind for dead on the side of a dark road.”
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police: Suspect in fatal Iberville Parish hit-and-run arrested
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (October 16) morning hit-and-run claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert, and the following day, authorities were able to apprehend a suspect linked to the deadly crash. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), tips from the public assisted them in identifing 34-year-old...
brproud.com
Police: Car crashes into Monarch Avenue home after passenger is shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in...
brproud.com
Student taken to local hospital after being hit by EBR Parish school bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning. One student was hurt and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were two school buses present when this happened and students on those buses were not hurt...
brproud.com
Man found stabbed to death on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported stabbing early Monday morning. Officers arrived at a location in the 4800 block of Airline Highway around 12:15 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds. The man, now identified as 39-year-old Anibal Antonio...
brproud.com
Seven forced out of mobile home after early morning fire on S. Flannery Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park a little before 3 a.m. on Monday, October 17. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire on the outside wall, and all seven occupants were safe outside,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
brproud.com
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday. A fire at the Taqueria El Dollar #1 taco truck happened just after midnight in the 1900 block of West University Avenue. Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said an investigation has determined that...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police investigating 3 overnight shootings; at least one child injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ecstasy, marijuana and more uncovered during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 2 a.m., a member of law enforcement initiated a traffic stop early Saturday morning after seeing a Honda Accord with no working headlights or tail lights. Jermiah Jones, 25, of Baton Rouge, was a passenger in the vehicle when the traffic stop took...
brproud.com
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed...
brproud.com
Central PD seizes marijuana, cocaine, gun and more from suspect inside local park
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The City-Parish ordinance states that Hooper Road Park closes at sunset. With that in mind, a vehicle was seen in the park after closing time on Sunday, October 16, by a Central Police Department officer. That vehicle was considered suspicious and the officer proceeded to...
brproud.com
Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after 5-year-old girl shot on North 49th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 5-year-old girl is currently in the hospital after being shot around 1 p.m. on Monday, October 17. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th St. after a shooting was reported in the area. The police...
brproud.com
Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
brproud.com
Man killed in hit and run in Assumption Parish, state police searching for suspected vehicle
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A White Castle man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning. Troopers from the Louisiana State Police responded to LA-998 in Assumption Parish around 8 a.m. about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Through an investigation, troopers learned that 54-year-old David Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of LA-998 when he was struck by a vehicle heading west.
brproud.com
Duo arrested after crack cocaine seized during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious person on Friday, October 14. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Tremaine C. Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge and Crystal LeBlanc, 42, of Plattenville. It all started when deputies arrived at...
brproud.com
WATCH: One person transported to hospital after vehicle fire closes I-12 West entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a vehicle fire on I-12 West at S Sherwood Forest Blvd. The fire was seen around 9 a.m. and according to @BRTraffic, “The entrance ramp from Sherwood Forest Boulevard to I-12 West is now open. Congestion is minimal.”
