Baton Rouge, LA

Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. The investigation shows that Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla south on Friendship Road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford Excursion was westbound on LA 1024. Minton allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by the Ford Excursion.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Man found stabbed to death on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported stabbing early Monday morning. Officers arrived at a location in the 4800 block of Airline Highway around 12:15 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds. The man, now identified as 39-year-old Anibal Antonio...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Seven forced out of mobile home after early morning fire on S. Flannery Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park a little before 3 a.m. on Monday, October 17. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire on the outside wall, and all seven occupants were safe outside,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday. A fire at the Taqueria El Dollar #1 taco truck happened just after midnight in the 1900 block of West University Avenue. Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said an investigation has determined that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge police investigating 3 overnight shootings; at least one child injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Man killed in hit and run in Assumption Parish, state police searching for suspected vehicle

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A White Castle man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning. Troopers from the Louisiana State Police responded to LA-998 in Assumption Parish around 8 a.m. about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Through an investigation, troopers learned that 54-year-old David Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of LA-998 when he was struck by a vehicle heading west.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

