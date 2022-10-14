The Greensboro Water Resources Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 annual report. Read it online. “It is an honor for me to share the department’s first annual report. It is a consolidated reflection of the continuing efforts and dedication of nearly 370 employees, whose mission is to provide the highest level of customer support in the water, sewer, and stormwater services you receive from the City. Thank you for taking a moment to look over the report to see some of our successes, how we are committed to being good stewards of the resources placed in our hands, and strategically planning to meet the challenges of the future for the benefit of our customers, community, and region,” Water Resources Director Mike Borchers said.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO