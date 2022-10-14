ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

greensboro-nc.gov

City and County Groups Promote Purple Thursday on October 20

The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and Guilford County Family Justice Center (FJC) encourage public participation in Purple Thursday on October 20. Purple Thursday is a national day of action held annually during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Community members are asked to wear purple to raise awareness of domestic violence, demonstrate a commitment to promoting healthy relationships, and show support for victims.
City Council Recap - October 18, 2022

The first General Business Agenda items during the October 18 City Council meeting was a resolution for the renovation of Fire Station 14, located at 3633 Summit Ave. Council approved this item, which will renovate the 1971 station that serves the District 2 areas of Rankin, Martin, and Chapel Ridge, and will include upgrades to the station’s existing bays accommodating for newer, heavier trucks, higher bay doors, sleeping quarters, kitchen and dining areas, and training rooms. Work is expected to be completed in fall 2023 with a budget of $3.5M for the project. After a qualified design build team is selected, the City will negotiate a cost to fit the budget.
Water Department Releases 2021-2022 Annual Report

The Greensboro Water Resources Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 annual report. Read it online. “It is an honor for me to share the department’s first annual report. It is a consolidated reflection of the continuing efforts and dedication of nearly 370 employees, whose mission is to provide the highest level of customer support in the water, sewer, and stormwater services you receive from the City. Thank you for taking a moment to look over the report to see some of our successes, how we are committed to being good stewards of the resources placed in our hands, and strategically planning to meet the challenges of the future for the benefit of our customers, community, and region,” Water Resources Director Mike Borchers said.
Central Library Hosts Job Fair October 25

The Greensboro Public Library, in partnership with NCWorks, is hosting a Career & Resource Fair from 12-3 pm, Tuesday, October 25 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Multiple employers will be available to share information about part-time, full-time, and seasonal opportunities. Participating employers include: City of Greensboro, USPS, FedEX,...
