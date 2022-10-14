Read full article on original website
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
Bruins Recall Dan Renouf
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 16, that the team has recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from Providence. Renouf, 28, skated in four games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman has appeared in 23 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche, totaling three assists for three points. The Pickering, Ontario native was originally signed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings in March of 2016.
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game
Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
FLAMES (2-0-0) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) 7 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri, Michael Stone (3) Goals - Kadri, Stone, nine others (1) Golden Knights:. Points - Jonathan Marchessault...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
NHL
Preview: Sharks @ Islanders
The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders for their first stop of the road trip at UBS Arena. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. • David Quinn is 1 win from first win as head coach of...
NHL
Bolts still building chemistry on the back end
The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the ice for practice at AMALIE Arena on Monday following a three-game road trip that saw the Bolts go 1-2-0 with a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers, a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Undefeated Stars can get even better following win over Jets
DALLAS -- Pete DeBoer was asked what his team needs to improve on in the young season, and the first-year Stars coach said, "Everything." It was an indication just how high the expectations are from DeBoer and his coaching staff. On Monday night, Dallas still had some issues to work...
NHL
'HAVE TO GO THROUGH VEGAS'
Flames facing a stiff test tonight in season's first divisional battle with Golden Knights. An early battle of wills continues tonight as the Flames welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to the Scotiabank Saddledome in the first of a season-long eight-game homestand. Despite missing the playoffs for the first time in...
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
NHL
Giroux embracing pressure, excitement with home debut for Senators
OTTAWA -- Claude Giroux will enjoy a homecoming of sorts when the Ottawa Senators host the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 34-year-old native of Hearst, Ontario, signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value)...
NHL
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
NHL
Scheifele scores, but Jets drop road trip opener in Dallas
"It's a learning opportunity for us." Learning is never a linear path, and the most recent example came in Dallas for the Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0) on Monday night. They got off to a good start with Mark Scheifele opening the scoring, but the Stars (3-0-0) scored four unanswered the rest of the way to hand the Jets their first loss of the season.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sabres
The Edmonton Oilers continue their six-game homestand when the Buffalo Sabres visit Rogers Place on Tuesday. You can watch the game live on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, beginning at 7:00pm MT. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin...
