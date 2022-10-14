ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature

Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lonny Piscoya named to lead MMIP initiative

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lt. Lonny Piscoya has been named to take over the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position within Alaska’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position is a new position that was created within the last year...
2022 Alaska Day observed in 49th state

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - October 18th is Alaska Day, a state holiday celebrating the official transfer of the Alaska Territory from Russia to the United States in 1867. 2022 marks the 155th anniversary of the event, when U.S. Army troops held a ceremonial flag-raising at Castle Hill in Sitka. To...
Ben Stevens, 63, former Alaska Senate president, dead

JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
High winds and heavy rain moves into Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong low continues to move into the Gulf of Alaska this morning, with widespread rain and high winds set to impact Southeast Alaska over the next 36 to 48 hours. While the low itself will move through the Gulf of Alaska, little impacts will be felt in Southcentral Alaska. Some showers and breezy conditions can be expected for Southcentral, with the heaviest rain expected from Kodiak through parts of Prince William Sound.
Hometown Alaska: Staying active in recovery as winter approaches

September has been recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as National Recovery Month since 1989. In Alaska, where alcohol consumption has become both a positive and negative pastime, it is often seen as a challenge to approach sobriety or sober-curious living when this state has the second-highest rate of alcoholism in the United States. However, many people here still find sobriety not just worth fighting for, but celebrating beyond September.
With 2.45 million lethal-level fentanyl doses intercepted this summer in Alaska, Dunleavy looks for sentencing crackdown in proposed legislation

After law enforcement swept a record amount of illegal narcotics off the streets this summer, Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he will introduce legislation to crack down on fentanyl drug dealers with harsher sentences. Under his proposal, if someone dies due to ingesting a controlled substance, whoever sold or distributed that...
Legislation to increase charges for drug dealers introduced

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced new legislation increasing sentences for convicted drug dealers at a press conference on Monday. If passed, the legislation would increase the charge for dealers of illicit drugs that directly lead to overdose. The bill is meant to go after fentanyl dealers in Alaska. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
The Alaska Stalker – October 15, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 14, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers receive new information about a missing person’s case...
