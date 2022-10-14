Read full article on original website
Related
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
Washington Examiner
Fisherman say ending Alaska red and snow crab fishing will devastate families
(The Center Square) - Fishermen say a decision to close fishing of two types of Alaska crabs will devastate families who rely on the industry. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced this week that fishing Bristol Bay red king crab would be closed for the second year in a row.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lonny Piscoya named to lead MMIP initiative
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lt. Lonny Piscoya has been named to take over the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position within Alaska’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position is a new position that was created within the last year...
What Caused 90 Billion Alaskan Snow Crabs to Simply Vanish?
For years many of us have been hooked on watching the Deadliest Catch. My family and I have been watching all things Alaska and dreaming of a life outside the grid. So, when I saw news reports that for the first time, the season was canceled, I listened in absolute disbelief.
webcenterfairbanks.com
2022 Alaska Day observed in 49th state
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - October 18th is Alaska Day, a state holiday celebrating the official transfer of the Alaska Territory from Russia to the United States in 1867. 2022 marks the 155th anniversary of the event, when U.S. Army troops held a ceremonial flag-raising at Castle Hill in Sitka. To...
Antelope Valley Press
Ben Stevens, 63, former Alaska Senate president, dead
JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
kinyradio.com
Six rural Alaska organizations selected for USDA Forest Service Wood Innovations Grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just in time for National Forest Products Week, six organizations in Alaska can now expand their businesses to include new wood products and services through grants awarded by the USDA Forest Service. USDA said the Wood Innovations Program has been steadily increasing wood energy projects in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds and heavy rain moves into Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong low continues to move into the Gulf of Alaska this morning, with widespread rain and high winds set to impact Southeast Alaska over the next 36 to 48 hours. While the low itself will move through the Gulf of Alaska, little impacts will be felt in Southcentral Alaska. Some showers and breezy conditions can be expected for Southcentral, with the heaviest rain expected from Kodiak through parts of Prince William Sound.
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Staying active in recovery as winter approaches
September has been recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as National Recovery Month since 1989. In Alaska, where alcohol consumption has become both a positive and negative pastime, it is often seen as a challenge to approach sobriety or sober-curious living when this state has the second-highest rate of alcoholism in the United States. However, many people here still find sobriety not just worth fighting for, but celebrating beyond September.
With 2.45 million lethal-level fentanyl doses intercepted this summer in Alaska, Dunleavy looks for sentencing crackdown in proposed legislation
After law enforcement swept a record amount of illegal narcotics off the streets this summer, Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he will introduce legislation to crack down on fentanyl drug dealers with harsher sentences. Under his proposal, if someone dies due to ingesting a controlled substance, whoever sold or distributed that...
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Notes from the trail: Kelly Tshibaka is on a get-out-the-vote tour around Alaska
Alaska Day: Oct. 18 is Alaska Day, a day off for state employees, except for public safety and first responders. The rest of us will be on duty because it’s three weeks exactly until Nov. 8. Candidates will be out there looking for voters. Above, Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka...
INCOMING: Wyoming Winter Blast (Fred Still Blames Canada)
Wyoming has had some really nice weather the past couple of weeks. The next 6 days show continued nice weather, with only a chance of cold present. We live in WYOMING, after all. From October 16th to the 17th, 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the...
ktoo.org
High winds, heavy rains expected midweek as strong low pressure system impacts Southeast Alaska
Southeast Alaska’s first big fall storm is forecast to wash ashore this week. Kimberly Vaughan with the National Weather Service in Juneau says it’ll bring strong winds and heavy rains to the panhandle. “There’s a hurricane force low that’s tracking across the Gulf,” she said in an on-air...
WCVB
93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
Rod Arno: Alaska Outdoor Council endorsements for Nov. 8 include Nick Begich III, Kelly Tshibaka, Mike Dunleavy
Alaskans’ opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities and harvest a wildfood source on public lands/waters for now and well into the future will depend on you getting out to vote. Listed here are candidates that the Alaska Outdoor Council has experience working with and find worthy of your support at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Legislation to increase charges for drug dealers introduced
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced new legislation increasing sentences for convicted drug dealers at a press conference on Monday. If passed, the legislation would increase the charge for dealers of illicit drugs that directly lead to overdose. The bill is meant to go after fentanyl dealers in Alaska. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 15, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 14, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers receive new information about a missing person’s case...
Comments / 0