Robbie Coltrane, Actor and ‘Harry Potter’ Star, Dies at 72
The world has lost one of its most beloved screen presences. Robbie Coltrane, who appeared in dozens of movies and shows but will forever be known as Hogwarts’ groundskeeper Hagrid, has died. He was 72 years old. According to Deadline, Coltrane “passed away in hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been in ill health for the past two years.”
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Angela Lansbury Was ‘Pissed Off’ After Pursuing a Role in a TV Series
Angela Lansbury became enjoyed a successful entertainment career that lasted decades. Here's what she said about being "pissed off" after returning to TV.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Meryl Streep's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, keep their family life as private as they can, especially when their children were kids — a lesson that Streep said she learned from none other than Robert Redford. "Robert Redford taught me that when they were babies: 'They are not your...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition That Got Him Cast as Joker
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
‘Community’ Will Finally Get Its Long-Promised Movie
They always promised the show would have six seasons and a movie. And darn it, they are going to do it. Peacock announced today that Community is finally getting the movie that it always vowed to fans was going to happen. The press release confirms “original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong will reunite” for the project, and that “the movie will come from original series creator Dan Harmon, executive producer Andrew Guest, and from studios Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.”
Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode
Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
‘Spirited’ Teaser: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Get in the Christmas Spirit
If there is one movie of the last 25 years that has become a certified, universally beloved holiday classic, it is Elf starring Will Ferrell as a man who is raised by Santa, and then ventures out into the human world, only to discover it does not operate on the same rules as the North Pole. Elf was a hit in theaters and has only become more popular since then on home video. So I am not at all surprised that someone convinced Ferrell to make another Christmas movie in order to try to recapture that magic.
Velma Officially Confirmed as Gay in New ‘Scooby-Doo’
Velma Dinkley is finally depicted as a lesbian in the upcoming film Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!. It’s something that other writers have attempted to show in a more direct way, but for one reason or another, has never panned out. In the case of the James Gunn Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s, it came down to studio interference.
Reactions To Chris Pratt’s ‘Mario’ Voice Have Been A Little Harsh
Let's go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, and people have some opinions. First of all, the animation looks perfect and the casting of Charlie Day as Luigi couldn't be more fitting. That being said, people are kind of upset at Chris Pratt's voice, as expected. Rather...
Hugh Jackman Will Return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’
So remember when Hugh Jackman played Wolverine one last time in Logan and that was supposed to be high big send-off as the character?. So that turned out to be a big load a nonsense. Not that fans are going to complain when they hear this news: Ryan Reynolds has...
Ryan Reynolds May Have Revealed ‘ Deadpool 3’ Plot a Year Ago
Speculation about the plot details for Deadpool 3 has been everywhere, but we might have more hints than we think. The execs at Marvel and Disney are usually pretty tight-lipped about this kind of thing until we have a trailer, and sometimes, even after. That being said, all it took was a little bit of digging through Twitter to get some potential context.
The Oldest Movies on Netflix in Every Genre
Netflix has only existed since 1997, and until 2015 they never produced or released their own titles. Before that, they were in the business of sending DVDs to customers through the mail. Later, they began licensing pre-existing films and shows from other companies to stream on their website. That goes...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Review: A Sequel With Very Little Magic
Your eyes have not been bedazzled by witchcraft; that is a picture of the cast of Hocus Pocus (and now the new Hocus Pocus 2) standing in a Walgreens pharmacy. This pharmacy becomes the location of a key scene in Hocus Pocus 2, and it is shot in the style of an extremely lengthy commercial. First, the witches gaze at the brick-laden exterior of the Walgreens, where its red neon sign shines through the darkness of a dreary New England evening. Then the witches go inside at the behest of some of the other characters, where they proceed to try out the drug store’s admittedly impressive selection of beauty serums and lotions. Just for a laugh, they even try eating one or two of them. Lo and behold, they actually taste pretty good.
Interview: Pierce Brosnan on the Past and Future of ‘Black Adam’s Doctor Fate
“You go right ahead, Matt. Give me your best shot.”. The unmistakable voice on the other end of the phone beckoning me for questions belongs to Pierce Brosnan. I know it well. I grew up watching Brosnan in a series of movies all through the 1990s; Mrs. Doubtfire, Dante’s Peak, his wildly underrated remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and of course, four James Bond adventures, starting with 1995’s GoldenEye. At 69, Brosnan may be a bit older than in his 007 days, but he still has that same crisp, clear voice. When he asks where I’m calling from and I tell him Brooklyn, he responds “Ah ... lovely Brooklyn,” in a way that makes it sound like the most idyllic spot on Earth.
