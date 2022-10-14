Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect on the run after stabbing man in Mahnomen County
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say a man is on the run after stabbing another man early this morning in Mahnomen County. Officials say it was shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when a man was brought to a Mahnomen emergency room with stab wounds to the back. The victim was soon flown to Fargo for care.
valleynewslive.com
FPD asking for help finding shooting suspect
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are now asking for help locating Tarnelle Abraham, a 23-year-old Fargo resident, who has warrants for her arrest for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in connection to a shooting that occurred at Mezzo Apartments, in the 2700 block of 42nd St. S., on October 10. Abraham is 5′4″, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo man arrested for fleeing authorities
(Emerado, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after leading numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase through Grand Forks and Trail Counties. A trooper tried to stop a car on Highway 2 near Emerado for speeding Monday afternoon but the driver took off, with speeds topping 120 mph. Troopers set out stop sticks near the Reynolds/Buxton exit but the fleeing driver turned onto a county road. He was eventually stopped just north of the beet plant in Hillsboro.
trfradio.com
Suspect Charged with Fleeing Following High Speed Pursuit
A Fargo man was arrested following a high speed pursuit Monday afternoon in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Jesse Saldviar, 45, fled from a traffic stop, at times reaching speeds more than 120 miles per hour. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the...
lakesarearadio.net
Man Stabbed near Mahnomen Airlifted to Fargo Hospital
MAHNOMEN (KFGO/KDLM) – A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after he was stapped early Tuesday morning near Mahnomen. Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther says the victim was stabbed in the back at the Riverland Housing Development east of Mahnomen. A suspect has been identified, but was gone prior to the arrival of Law Enforcement.
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for arson, accused of starting a fire in north Fargo late Sunday night. Fargo Police were called to a suspicious fire involving leaves burning in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Police say the suspect was believed to be hiding so officers began collecting information from witnesses in the area.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after chase near Emerado
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after leading police on a chase near Emerado. It happened at 2:15 PM Monday. A NDHP Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding at a speed of 85 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers say, the driver then sped off, traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 at speeds more than 120 mph.
valleynewslive.com
Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
valleynewslive.com
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County
EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
kvrr.com
Man claims he couldn’t walk for two years after assault by Moorhead police officer
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who says he couldn’t walk for nearly two years after his leg was broken by a Moorhead police officer is suing the city and seven officers. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minneapolis says it happened in Nov.,...
KNOX News Radio
Driver faces DUI, other charges after high-speed chase in GF, Traill Counties
A Fargo driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase in Grand Forks and Traill Counties faces several charges, including DUI. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, around 2:15 PM Monday near Emerado, a trooper tried to stop a Ford Mustang that was driving 85 miles per hour in a 70 zone.
kvrr.com
Court documents detail September drug raid in south Fargo neighborhood
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the...
Barnesville High School student could face charges over threatening email
A Barnesville High School student could face charges after sending a threatening email to his school. At around noon Thursday, the principal at Barnesville High alerted the Barnesville Police Department about a threatening email the school had received. According to the department, the email detailed acts of violence that would...
wdayradionow.com
New K9 Officer Griggs now on the job for Cass County Sheriff's Department
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Department is celebrating the deployment of new K9 Officer Griggs. "I'm lucky because I've got a dog that definitely got the energy and the focus and he's just, he's been awesome to work with so far and we're going to keep going and our best," said veteran Deputy Jake Murray.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
trfradio.com
Semi Driver Cited Following Train Collision
Polk County authorities say a semi driver failed to yield in a collision involving a train Friday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driven by David Lietz of Harwood, North Dakota failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by a Minnesota Northern Railroad Train near the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 75 south of American Crystal Sugar. Officials say the train was traveling at a slow speed. No injuries reported.
wdayradionow.com
Pickup overturns in Glyndon crash
(Glyndon, MN) -- A two-vehicle crash in Glyndon is under investigation. The crash happened Sunday evening on 70th Street at 90th Avenue North, about a mile from the Concordia Church. A pickup overturned and both vehicles were badly damaged. More details and pending an investigation by local law enforcement. It...
wdayradionow.com
No injuries reported after Polk County camper fire
(Nielsville, MN) -- No one is injured after a camper caught fire in Polk County. The blaze broke out Sunday evening in the 200 block West 2nd Street in Nielsville. People were inside the camper when the fire started, but escaped safely. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a...
