Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
At The Guild, Three Exhibitions in Place of Festive Home This Year!
“After much consideration, the Guild board has made the decision to turn our annual Festive Home event into a bi-annual event,” announces Pam Stoddart, Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Executive Director. “It requires a tremendous amount of preparation and people-power, consuming our galleries for months each year. Many reasons led to this decision but one that came to the forefront for us is that we want to offer our artist members more opportunities to show their work. So, this year we are offering three gallery exhibits during the time-frame that Festive Home usually takes up.”
Bat Boy The Musical at WCSU October 28 - November 6
WCSU presents ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’ at the VPAC Oct. 28 – Nov. 6. Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents two weekends of live performances of “Bat Boy: The Musical” at the university’s Visual and Performing Art Center MainStage Theatre, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 6.
Art Exhibit by Matthew Hoffman: You are Beautiful Experience at SoNo Collection
Art Exhibit by Matthew Hoffman Sets the Stage for A One-of-a-kind Experience Promoting Self-acceptance and Inviting Shoppers to Reflect On Their Inner and Outer Beauty. The SoNo Collection will be one of just eight stops for the traveling exhibit as it tours Brookfield Properties shopping centers throughout the U.S. The one-of-a-kind experience is not only FREE and family-friendly, but promotes the importance of body positivity, self-acceptance, and self-care.
Fine Day Fair at Onatru Farm Park November 4-6
Explore our exquisite outdoor Holiday Fair at the stunning Onatru Farm Park & Preserve, located on Elmwood Road in South Salem, New York. Meet over 60 talented artisans and makers from around the country and discover the most brilliant gifts for the holiday season. Meet the vendors and learn more...
Darien Arts Center Completes Install of State-of-the-Art Lighting System
The Darien Arts Center, a nonprofit that provides visual and performing arts programs and events for the community, is thrilled to announce the completion of the installation of a new, state-of-the-art, LED lighting system in its DAC Weatherstone Studio. The DAC offers educational programs in Dance, Visual Arts and Music,...
ACT of CT's Guys and Dolls rehearsal in ACTION: production opens next week!
ACT of CT’s production of Guys and Dolls opens next week! This is the theater’s largest production to date and is going to blow Ridgefield away!. Check out this short video from this week's Guys and Dolls rehearsals!. This production is going to be “all Aces!” You don’t...
Stefano Cono of Milford receives Performing Arts Scholarship to RIT
Stefano Cono, of Milford has received a partial scholarship to Rochester Institute of Technology to pursue performing arts in instrumental music. Cono, a graduate of Saint Joseph High School, is a first-year student in the Game Design and Development BS program. Since 2019, more than 1,400 RIT students have received...
38th Annual Run For The Turkeys & Health Walk -Sunday 11/20/22
Gobble up the chance to trot in the 38th NF 5K Turkey Run/Health Walk! The race begins at 11AM @ New Fairfield High School on Sunday 11/20/22. Early bird discount price is $20 until Fri. 10/21/22. Children are welcome to register for the Kids Fun Run starting at the NFHS track at 9:30AM. Runners are encouraged to join the race in a themed costume and maybe win a prize!
The Village announces month-long celebration of female innovation and entrepreneurship
The Village is pleased to announce a month-long celebration of female entrepreneurship and innovation, which kicked off on International Day of the Girl (IDG). An annual and internationally recognized observance, IDG is a call to action to invest in a future that believes in girls’ agency, leadership, and potential. The Village will host a series of female-forward programming spotlighting female voices, creators and entrepreneurs.
Services planned for Danbury resident, St. Peter Church volunteer, Mary Ellen Cesca, 69
Mary Ellen Cesca, 69, of Danbury, wife of Paul L. Cesca, died on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mrs. Cesca was born in Danbury on May 18, 1953, the daughter of the late John and Rosemary (Scozzafava) Lariccia. She attended St. Peter School and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1971.
Join RVNAhealth for Lunch and Learn How To Reduce Your Risk Of Falls, Free Event
Fall Prevention: Lunch and Learn (free event) on Thursday October 27th, 2022 beginning at 12:00 at RVNAhealth. Did you know? One in three adults over 65 falls each year. Falls are the leading cause of injury deaths in adults over 65 and two-thirds of those who fall will fall again.
Ridgefield Chapter of National Charity League Launches Membership Drive
The Ridgefield Area Chapter of National Charity League is launching its Annual Membership Drive and will be hosting a Prospective Member session on Thursday, November 17 at 7:00pm at Keeler Tavern Museum. We are looking primarily for girls in the 6th grade though membership is also open for 7th through 9th grade students.
Reserve Your Table! Gallo Family Restaurant Opens in Danbury Tomorrow!
Eat Well, Live Long! Gallo Opens in Danbury TOMORROW, Tuesday, October 18!. Tomorrow is the big day! Gallo Family Restaurant Danbury will open their doors at 116 Newtown Road in Danbury!. "We finally get to present to you everything we’ve been working so hard on! Come enjoy our passion and...
Rep. Allie-Brennan worked with the Bethel Public Library to secure a $150,000 grant
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Bethel Public Library will debut its recently renovated Teen space and expanded Project Lab to the community. The day will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. with State Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan (D – Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, Redding) and the Friends of the Bethel Public Library.
Eastern student Nicole Popham of Bethel competes on fall 2022 cross-country team
Eastern Connecticut State University's men's and women's cross-country teams have begun their fall 2022 season. The men's team consists of 14 runners and competed in its first meet on Sept. 2. The women's team consists of 10 runners and competed in its first meet on Sept. 2. Among the student-athletes...
Town of Ridgefield Survey: Should Town Hall Close on Fridays?
The Town of Ridgefield is asking the community to if they think Town Hall should move to a four-day work week and close on Fridays. The Town broadcasted the survey on the town-wide alert system. You can take the SURVEY and let them know what you think!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pepper Street Pets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Pepper Street...
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Gordon Sloat, 81, has Died
Gordon Sloat, 81, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, passed away on October 6, 2022. Gordon was born on April 17, 1941, in Providence, Rhode Island. Son of the late Avard and Annie Sloat, he grew up in Rhode Island and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following that, he completed a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from New York University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. Gordon spent most of his career with two companies: Olin Corporation, where he worked as an Information Systems Manager for 29 years; and later for Arch Chemicals, where he was an SAP Senior Analyst for 11 years.
Green Chimneys Helps Community Youths Navigate School Year Stress
The start of a new school year brings both excitement and increased stress levels for students and parents, alike. Balancing academics, after school activities, maintaining and forging new friendships, and anything else life throws in our direction can be a recipe for an emotional meltdown. Time management is often a...
Wilton Police Officers Host Tip-A-Cop at Cactus Rose on October 26!
Officers with the Wilton Police Department will host a Tip-A-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut at Cactus Rose located at 5 River Road, Wilton, on Wednesday, October 26th between 5 PM and 9 PM. During the event, law enforcement will volunteer their time to work with restaurant employees and...
