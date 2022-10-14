ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting

By Chloe Rafferty
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden released a statement Friday in response to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh .

PREVIOUS: 5 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh mass shooting; police continue investigation Friday

He said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are grieving with the Raleigh families whose loved ones were killed.

“We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer,” the president’s statement reads.

In part, the statement thanks law enforcement and first responders who responded to the scene.

The president says his administration is working closely with Gov. Roy Cooper to help with the investigation.

The president went on to call for the passing of an assault weapons ban.

“Enough. We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings,” Biden said. “Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever.”

In just the five months since Buffalo and Uvalde , President Biden said there are too many mass shootings across America, including ones that do not make national news.

In the statement, he references signing the gun safety bill into law earlier this year to stop gun violence in the U.S., but says we must do more by passing the assault weapons ban.

What the federal gun bill means for NC

“House Democrats have already passed it. The Senate should do the same,” Biden said. “Send it to my desk and I’ll sign it.”

President Biden’s full statement is below:

Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another mass shooting in America. We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer.

As we mourn with the people of Raleigh, we are grateful for the law enforcement and other first responders, including federal law enforcement who were on the scene last night and into this morning. My Administration is working closely with Governor Cooper to assist local authorities in this investigation to the fullest extent needed.

Enough. We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings. Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever. This year, and even in just the five months since Buffalo and Uvalde, there are too many mass shootings across America, including ones that don’t even make the national news.

For the lives we’ve lost and the lives we can save, I took historic action to stop gun violence in our nation, including signing the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. But we must do more. We must pass an assault weapons ban. The American people support this commonsense action to get weapons of war off our streets. House Democrats have already passed it. The Senate should do the same. Send it to my desk and I’ll sign it.

May God bless our fellow Americans we lost and their families and may He grant the wounded the strength to recover in Raleigh, North Carolina.

President Joe Biden
