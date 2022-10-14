ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Netflix viewers all issue same warning about new horror series

Warning: Contains references to suicide. Netflix viewers are advising fans to be wary before diving in to the streamer's new horror series which comes just in time for Halloween. The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and pumpkins are on sale, so it's officially time for some scary...
Tyla

Viewers spot Loose Women's reaction as This Morning win best daytime show

The National Television Awards took Britain by storm last night (13 October), and there’s quite a lot to unpack. No one likes the morning after the night before, and if Twitter’s reaction to one particular moment is anything to go by, some of the Loose Women team are probably wincing this morning.
Tyla

'My best friend conned me out of over £100,000'

Sue Hughes first met her best friend Anna back in 1998 while they were working together in a nursing home, and immediately hit it off. The two became the best of friends, went out together every weekend, and Sue was even made chief bridesmaid at Anna's wedding. They told each other everything - or so Sue thought.
Tyla

Charlotte Crosby's heartbroken mum cannot meet her new grandchild yet

Charlotte Crosby's mum Letitia Crosby has revealed why she has not yet been able to meet her new granddaughter, who was born over the weekend. Charlotte, 32, welcomed her little girl just days ago via caesarean section, with her dad Gary breaking the news on Twitter on Saturday morning. "So,...
Tyla

Kate Garraway shares daughter’s emotional NTAs tribute to dad Derek

Kate Garraway has shared daughter Darcey's sweet tribute to her dad, Derek Draper, after Kate won the award for authored documentary prize for the second year in a row at Thursday's National Television Awards. You can watch Kate discussing Darcey's tribute below:. Discussing the win on Good Morning Britain today,...
Tyla

Jamie Lee Curtis hates horror so much she can’t even watch Hocus Pocus

OG 'Scream Queen' Jamie Lee Curtis has confessed she gets scared so easily that she can't even watch harmless Halloween films like Hocus Pocus. Yes, that's iconic horror film survivor Jamie Lee Curtis. The legendary actress is about to return as Laurie Strode to take on the dreaded Michael Myers...
Tyla

Melissa Suffield rushes toddler son to hospital for third time in two weeks

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield rushed her son to hospital for the third time in 16 days, urging other parents to 'always trust your instincts'. The actor, who is best known for playing Lucy Beale on the hit BBC soap opera, took her two-year-old River to hospital on Wednesday night (12 October) and shared the ordeal with her 48,500 followers on Instagram.
Tyla

Charlotte Crosby becomes a mum as she gives birth to baby girl

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to a baby daughter. The former Geordie Shore star, 32, announced her baby news back in April, telling followers she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers. It was Charlotte's dad Gary who shared the exciting news to Twitter this morning, writing: "So, officially...
Tyla

Tyla

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy