JK Rowling shares heartbreaking tribute to Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane
The tributes have begun to roll in for Robbie Coltrane, following his tragic death today, 14 October. The 72-year-old actor was a fan-favourite for his role as Hagrid in Harry Potter, as well as notable roles in James Bond’s GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. Now, JK Rowling...
Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter makes red carpet debut after coming out as transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter made her red carpet debut after coming out as transgender. The actor took to the red carpet to promote new horror movie, Halloween Ends, alongside her two daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest. Ruby came out as transgender in 2020. Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo...
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
Netflix viewers all issue same warning about new horror series
Warning: Contains references to suicide. Netflix viewers are advising fans to be wary before diving in to the streamer's new horror series which comes just in time for Halloween. The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and pumpkins are on sale, so it's officially time for some scary...
Terrifying new series based on shocking true story just landed on Netflix today
A terrifying new TV series has just dropped on Netflix and, not only does it come from the creator of American Horror Story, but it's based on a chilling true story. The Watcher is a limited series based on the real story of a family who move in to their dream home, only to be taunted by an anonymous, threatening stalker.
Molly-Mae says people will either love or hate baby girl's 'unusual' name
Molly-Mae Hague has already chosen her baby girl's name - and she says fans will either 'love it or hate it'. You can watch a video of Molly discussing her baby name below:. In the YouTube Q&A, Molly explained that she's had the name picked out 'since she was a baby'.
Prince Harry and Megan's documentary 'postponed' after Netflix receives backlash from The Crown
A documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly been postponed, following the delay of The Crown's season five release date. The documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been unofficially scheduled for release on Netflix soon after the new season of The Crown drops on 9 November.
Viewers spot Loose Women's reaction as This Morning win best daytime show
The National Television Awards took Britain by storm last night (13 October), and there’s quite a lot to unpack. No one likes the morning after the night before, and if Twitter’s reaction to one particular moment is anything to go by, some of the Loose Women team are probably wincing this morning.
Kate Hudson divides opinion after letting four-year-old daughter use a dummy
Parents are often found drawing the short stick when it comes to judgement from family and friends on parental decisions like when to start weaning your baby, what school you should send them to or how you discipline your child. But when you’re in the public eye, it can be...
'My best friend conned me out of over £100,000'
Sue Hughes first met her best friend Anna back in 1998 while they were working together in a nursing home, and immediately hit it off. The two became the best of friends, went out together every weekend, and Sue was even made chief bridesmaid at Anna's wedding. They told each other everything - or so Sue thought.
Charlotte Crosby's heartbroken mum cannot meet her new grandchild yet
Charlotte Crosby's mum Letitia Crosby has revealed why she has not yet been able to meet her new granddaughter, who was born over the weekend. Charlotte, 32, welcomed her little girl just days ago via caesarean section, with her dad Gary breaking the news on Twitter on Saturday morning. "So,...
Fans support Celine Dion after heartbreaking Instagram post
Thoughts and well-wishes have poured in for Céline Dion as she shared an update on her health with fans. The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer was set to perform a Las Vegas residency at The Theatre, Resorts World from November through to February. However, she is now having...
Kate Garraway shares daughter’s emotional NTAs tribute to dad Derek
Kate Garraway has shared daughter Darcey's sweet tribute to her dad, Derek Draper, after Kate won the award for authored documentary prize for the second year in a row at Thursday's National Television Awards. You can watch Kate discussing Darcey's tribute below:. Discussing the win on Good Morning Britain today,...
Jamie Lee Curtis hates horror so much she can’t even watch Hocus Pocus
OG 'Scream Queen' Jamie Lee Curtis has confessed she gets scared so easily that she can't even watch harmless Halloween films like Hocus Pocus. Yes, that's iconic horror film survivor Jamie Lee Curtis. The legendary actress is about to return as Laurie Strode to take on the dreaded Michael Myers...
Married At First Sight fans furious that Kwame wasn't asked to explain Home Stays incident
Married At First Sight fans have been left unsatisfied over last night's episode after it failed to show Kwame Badu offering an explanation for the controversy that unfolded during the Home Stays. The reality show saw Kasia and Kwame sit down for the last time with the show's panel of...
Will Ferrell stars in first Christmas movie since Elf alongside Ryan Reynolds
Will Ferrell is set to star in his first Christmas movie since Elf, which came out a whopping 19 years ago. You can watch the trailer for the musical film below:. The film, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, is set to be released in cinemas on 11 November and on Apple TV+ in the US on 18 November.
Melissa Suffield rushes toddler son to hospital for third time in two weeks
Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield rushed her son to hospital for the third time in 16 days, urging other parents to 'always trust your instincts'. The actor, who is best known for playing Lucy Beale on the hit BBC soap opera, took her two-year-old River to hospital on Wednesday night (12 October) and shared the ordeal with her 48,500 followers on Instagram.
Where the real life family from Netflix series The Watcher are now
It seems that the whereabouts of the real life family from The Watcher has been revealed. The new Netflix horror series has taken the platform by storm after knocking Dahmer off the top 10 spot. Based on a true story, The Watcher follows a family whose dream move into their...
Charlotte Crosby becomes a mum as she gives birth to baby girl
Charlotte Crosby has given birth to a baby daughter. The former Geordie Shore star, 32, announced her baby news back in April, telling followers she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers. It was Charlotte's dad Gary who shared the exciting news to Twitter this morning, writing: "So, officially...
