Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Cleveland.com

Guardians’ Aaron Civale exits ALDS Game 5 early after allowing HR to Giancarlo Stanton (Video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale’s start in Game 5 of the American League Division Series was over almost as soon as it began Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. When he departed, the Guardians were behind 3-0. Civale retired just one of the five batters he faced, striking out New York’s Aaron Judge, but allowing a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning.
Cleveland.com

Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Cleveland.com

Shane Bieber joins the bullpen for ALDS Game 5: Guardians takeaways

NEW YORK -- Shane Bieber was in the Guardians bullpen Tuesday for the fifth and deciding game in the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Manager Terry Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis felt he shouldn’t start the game because of the right shoulder injury he suffered 2021.
Cleveland.com

Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
Cleveland.com

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland among the most loved NBA players

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Not only do people in Cleveland seem to love the Cavaliers’ new star guard Donovan Mitchell. But that appears to be the sentiment across the board. Action Network recently compiled a list of “The Most Hated (And Loved) NBA Players.” The site analyzed data from more than 8.7 million English tweets directed at the top 50 players in CBS’ 2022-2023 season rankings. The analysis spanned the beginning of the 2021-22 season up until September 23, 2022.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys fall short in comeback bid vs. Eagles; Noah Brown nearly makes acrobatic catch: Ohio State NFL roundup

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys were their latest victim on Sunday night, losing in Philadelphia, 27-16. The Cowboys started off poorly, facing a 20-3 deficit at halftime. But the Cowboys mounted a rally to cut the deficit to within three early in the fourth quarter.
