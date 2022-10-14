ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Patriots' Bailey Zappe Becomes First NFL Rookie QB to Achieve This Feat

Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week...
NBC Chicago

Why Jaylon Johnson Believes Bears Are Close to Winning Games Again

Why Jaylon Johnson believes Bears are close to winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With three-straight defeats, there’s no two ways around it: The Bears find themselves on a losing streak. With dates against the Patriots and Cowboys on the road, then the Dolphins at home it’s easy to see how their losing streak could double to six games, too. The Bears remain confident that they’re close to turning things around, however, no matter how bad it looks from the outside. They recognize that the run defense hasn’t been good enough, or that recently they’ve struggled to score in the red zone. But they’re trusting in the process, they’re trusting in their coaches, and they trust their coaches when they say the Bears are close to winning again.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots Rookie Quarterback Facing Bears in Week 7

Who is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots rookie QB facing Bears in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You never know when your number will be called in the NFL. Just ask New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who went from an inactive third-stringer for the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season to a sudden starter in Week 4, which marked his league debut.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Trevor Siemian Had Better Start With Broncos Than Russell Wilson

Siemian had better start with Broncos than Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How bad have Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos been this season?. There's a growing list of quarterbacks who started their seasons in Denver better than Wilson. And it's not pretty. Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian...
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge

Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy