Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Patriots' Bailey Zappe Becomes First NFL Rookie QB to Achieve This Feat
Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week...
Why Jaylon Johnson Believes Bears Are Close to Winning Games Again
Why Jaylon Johnson believes Bears are close to winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With three-straight defeats, there’s no two ways around it: The Bears find themselves on a losing streak. With dates against the Patriots and Cowboys on the road, then the Dolphins at home it’s easy to see how their losing streak could double to six games, too. The Bears remain confident that they’re close to turning things around, however, no matter how bad it looks from the outside. They recognize that the run defense hasn’t been good enough, or that recently they’ve struggled to score in the red zone. But they’re trusting in the process, they’re trusting in their coaches, and they trust their coaches when they say the Bears are close to winning again.
Who Is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots Rookie Quarterback Facing Bears in Week 7
Who is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots rookie QB facing Bears in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You never know when your number will be called in the NFL. Just ask New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who went from an inactive third-stringer for the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season to a sudden starter in Week 4, which marked his league debut.
Trevor Siemian Had Better Start With Broncos Than Russell Wilson
Siemian had better start with Broncos than Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How bad have Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos been this season?. There's a growing list of quarterbacks who started their seasons in Denver better than Wilson. And it's not pretty. Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian...
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
Matt Eberflus' Mini-Bye Re-Evaluation Told Bears What They Already Knew
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders sent head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff on a mission to evaluate each player, position group, and offensive and defensive schemes during a mini-bye week. That process concluded Tuesday when position coaches met with each...
NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
Is Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Holding the Ball Too Long?
Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season. The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0