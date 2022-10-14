‘I never experienced evil until this’: 4 life sentences for man who killed woman, two children and witness in Cleveland

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Police release identities, few details in the murder-suicide of Elyria family
ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police Monday released the identities of victims in a murder-suicide in which a 69-year-old man shot and killed three family members before shooting himself. Police arrived at a mobile home in the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at 11:45 p.m. Saturday after James Steadman...
North Royalton man fatally shot on Cleveland’s West Side; police seize narcotics, guns from phone store
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot to death Monday outside of a phone store on the city’s West Side, police said. Mohamad Qasem, 43, of North Royalton was struck by a bullet about 3:40 p.m. at King Wireless on West 25th Street, near Walton Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Elyria police release identity of teen male found dead in street
ELYRIA, Ohio — The investigation continues after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday and a 19-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in what police believe are related incidents. Donovan Meinke, 19, was found just after 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Denison Street...
Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition
AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Police: Two suspects arrested in slaying of Elyria teen
ELYRIA, Ohio – Two Lorain teens have been charged in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Shayne Edwards, Elyria police said. Edwards was lying in his bed when he was shot about 5 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street, in Elyria. On...
Police find drunken driver parked in front of her house: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to multiple calls about a possibly impaired driver at 7:24 p.m. Sept. 15. The license plate number provided was traced to a Clearbrooke Drive address, where the car was seen parked outside with a woman in the driver’s seat. The woman appeared to be impaired and reportedly...
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Man assaults girlfriend after his cell phone battery dies: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 10 that her boyfriend had threatened and assaulted her at her apartment that morning after his cell phone battery drained and he could not charge it because his charger was broken. She said he also smashed a TV and laptop computer, sprayed Windex in her face...
Suspect throws roofing nails onto Snowville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to Snowville Road, between Riverview Road and Echo Hills, about roofing nails strewn on the street. An arriving officer, who was able to see the nails based on their reflection from the police cruiser’s auxiliary lighting, said they were in clusters of five to 10, each about 20 yards apart. They appeared to have been thrown by the handful from a moving vehicle.
Resident calls police about neighbor yelling obscenities while mowing the grass: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, a Deer Path Drive resident called police on a neighbor who often yells obscenities. The latest incident found the man yelling that he was out for blood while he was mowing the grass. The caller said the man often yells out things such as the title of N.W.A’s most popular song.
Man causes disturbance at restaurant, found lying in the woods: Independence Police Blotter
Police responded to a restaurant at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 24 regarding an intoxicated customer who was angry about his bill and threatening staff and customers. Police found the 68-year-old man lying in a wooded area outside the restaurant. He was cited for disorderly conduct and advised that he would be charged with trespassing if he returned to the restaurant.
Driver passes sobriety test, fails common sense test with gun in vehicle: North Royalton Police Blotter
During a Sept. 21 traffic stop of a 2005 Buick Lacrosse on York Road, police smelled booze wafting from the vehicle. The driver denied drinking. Asked if he had any weapons, the driver told the officer about his two knives, which were taken off his person during the incident. After...
Drunk driver blows through stop sign, crashes into unoccupied vehicle: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 29, police came upon a dark-colored Audi with its hazard lights on stopped and facing traffic in the wrong lane on Wallings Road. Upon further review, it turned out that the Audi was running, but not occupied. A quick search of the area revealed fresh tire tracks to a back yard, where two men were standing next to two heavily damaged vehicles.
Street camera alerts police to driver wanted on warrant, leads to felony arrest when gun found: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Cedar Road. At 1:55 a.m. Oct. 15, a Flock camera alerted police that a passing driver was wanted on a warrant. A traffic stop was conducted. Officers found that the driver, a Garfield Heights man, 43, had on his person a gun. Also...
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Speeding motorist cited for driving under suspension: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over for speeding Oct. 14 and was additionally cited for driving under suspension. A passenger with a valid driver’s license was permitted to drive the vehicle. Impaired driver: North Broadway. A driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired after police responded to...
Man found dead in street in Elyria, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a street Sunday with a firearm found nearby. While officers were still at the scene, a 19-year-old woman arrived at UH Elyria Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police say the incidents are related but they did not release specific details. However, they did say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
Trees reportedly stolen from Ohio veterans’ cemetery
RITTMAN, Ohio – Rittman police are investigating a report of a dozen trees stolen from a local cemetery for veterans. The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery is undergoing an expansion to its grounds that will allow for more burials to take place. A contractor reported the trees, which were to be planted this week, were missing from the location, the cemetery’s director, Jesse Getz, said.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0