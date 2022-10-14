Read full article on original website
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
EA Ending Online Services for Several Games
According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Electronic Arts will be shutting down online services for a number of different games over the coming weeks. In total, ten games will see online services cease between October 20th and January 19th. Titles impacted will include Army of Two: The 40th Day, Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Gatling Gears, Onrush, Mercenaries 2, Mirror's Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, and Shank 2. Online services for these games will come to an end on the following dates:
League of Legends and Valorant Developer Riot Games Acquires New Studio
League of Legends and Valorant developer and publisher Riot Games has officially announced that it has completed its acquisition of Warming Sydney studio, one of the largest development studios in Australia that previously worked on titles like World of Tanks and World of Warships. According to the announcement, the studio will now be known as Riot Sydney and work with the League of Legends, Valorant, and tech teams at Riot as well as Riot's Development Studios organization.
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
Red Dead Redemption No Longer Playable on Modern PlayStation Consoles
Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on modern PlayStation consoles, much to the dismay of fans. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful games ever made, including Red Dead Redemption. The 2010 western had a familiar formula for Rockstar Games fans, often being referred to as Grand Theft Auto with cowboys, but it took many leaps forward with its storytelling. The writing was top notch and it featured a truly remarkable protagonist with a complex history that players felt deeply connected to. Eight years after it was released, Rockstar Games made an even better prequel with fleshed out the backstory of John Marston and added new characters like Arthur Morgan. For those that start with Red Dead Redemption 2, they don't actually get the full story until they play the first game.
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release
Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
House of the Dragon May Have Introduced Another Character Who Wants the Throne
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon... The hottest seat in House of the Dragon is going to be in flux for the foreseeable future. Following the death of King Viserys, Aegon II was crowned as the new King of Westeros, despite Rhaenyra being the chosen successor. War is about to break out to decide who actually gets control of the realm, but there might be more than just the two Targaryen siblings trying to sit on the Iron Throne.
Xbox Claims PlayStation Blocked Call of Duty From Game Pass for Years
Xbox has claimed that PlayStation blocked Call of Duty from being on Xbox Game Pass for years. There has been a lot of chaos surrounding Microsoft's nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision. The tech giant announced earlier this year that intends to purchase the massive gaming publisher, which would give Xbox full control over Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more. Although some regulators have already approved the deal, there are still others that need convincing and Sony has decided to put up its best fight. Earlier this year, Sony voiced its concerns with the deal and feared Call of Duty could become an Xbox exclusive after it closes. Xbox's Phil Spencer responded to these concerns noting that it would treat Call of Duty like Minecraft, a franchise that has continued to be supported on PlayStation.
House of the Dragon Finale Just Teased a Major Death in New Trailer
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale is almost upon us. The penultimate episode on Sunday night set up an explosive finale next week, with the entirety of House Targaryen on the brink of war. With Viserys dead and Aegon II now on the Iron Throne, hell is about to break loose, and the devastating war known as the Dance of the Dragons is about to begin. This is an event that fans have been waiting for all season, and it will likely bring with it a devastating death before the season finale comes to a close.
PlayStation 5 Controller DualSense Edge Gets a Release Date, New Trailer
PlayStation's fancy new PS5 controller, the DualSense Edge, now has a release date. The premium peripheral meant to give users a range of customization options and extra inputs to configure will launch on January 26th, Sony announced this week. This announcement coincided with a new trailer showing off some of those features, and Sony said that if you're planning on getting one, you can start preordering them on October 25th for $199.99.
WWE Reveals SmackDown Star Co-Hosting NXT Halloween Havoc
It was all about Halloween Havoc on tonight's episode of WWE NXT, but as the show went on there was still one major mystery regarding the upcoming premium live event. In the past Halloween Havoc has had a host that is a continuous part of the show, and often it's a star who already embraces elements of the spooky season. Tonight NXT finally revealed who would host this year's Halloween Havoc, and it will be Shotzi, but she will have a co-host. After a match between Xyon Quinn and Quincy for that spot, it was Quincy who won out, and now Shotzi and Quincy will host the show.
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes Aim With Rebecca
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really made a huge impact when it debuted on Netflix earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Rebecca was such standout in the wild series! While the Cyberpunk franchise has been running for quite a long time as the role playing game's universe had expanded in many cool new ways over the years, it wasn't until Studio Trigger brought it to life through a unique anime lens that the series reached a whole new wide world of fans. This was of course thanks to all of the wacky characters at the center of the new experience.
Sendhil Ramamurthy Cast as Villain for Doom Patrol Season 4
Heroes alum Sendhil Ramamurthy has been cast as a villain for Season 4 of HBO Max's Doom Patrol. According to TVLine, Ramamurthy is set to appear in the series on a recurring basis as Mr. 104. The character is described as a "charming and mysterious man of many elements" according to the report. For fans of comics, the name Mr. 104 may ring a few bells. In comics Mr. 104 — initially Mr. 103 — is genius biochemist Jonathan Dubrovny, a foe of the Doom Patrol who uses his ability to transform his body and/or various parts of his body into any element of his choosing and then commit crimes.
House of the Dragon's Surprising Targaryen Eerily Predicts Explosive Moments in the Series
House Targaryen is in disarray, but one member of the family seems to know how things are going to shake out long before they actually happen. At multiple points during House of the Dragon Season 1, something has happened that was already mentioned by the ever-quiet Helaena Targaryen in a cryptic message. Fans and on-screen characters have largely ignored Helaena to this point in the series, but she's making the case that she may be one of the most pivotal characters in the series.
A Massive $500 Marvel LEGO Just Leaked Online
The LEGO community has been longing for answers about LEGO Marvel Super Heroes set 76210 throughout the year, searching for any information about the set expected to price at $500. The search is over, now. Leaked photos of the massive new Marvel set hit the Internet over the weekend and squashed any hopes of a Daily Bugle-esque Avengers Tower set or a Spider-Man: No Way Home build which collects all three Spideys in one set. The set has been revealed as a 4,049-piece Hulkbuster, fitting into the Infinity Saga line of products.
