Xbox has claimed that PlayStation blocked Call of Duty from being on Xbox Game Pass for years. There has been a lot of chaos surrounding Microsoft's nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision. The tech giant announced earlier this year that intends to purchase the massive gaming publisher, which would give Xbox full control over Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more. Although some regulators have already approved the deal, there are still others that need convincing and Sony has decided to put up its best fight. Earlier this year, Sony voiced its concerns with the deal and feared Call of Duty could become an Xbox exclusive after it closes. Xbox's Phil Spencer responded to these concerns noting that it would treat Call of Duty like Minecraft, a franchise that has continued to be supported on PlayStation.

3 HOURS AGO