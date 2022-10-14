Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News
Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play well in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tom Brady let his offensive linemen know about it. Late in the second quarter, FOX cameras captured an angry Brady yelling at his line on the sideline. We've seen TB12 get mad like this before over the years, but usually, we don't get any audio of his ranting.
NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To Chiefs, Bills Fan Video
You think they're excited for Chiefs-Bills out in Kansas City? On Saturday night, video surfaced of the two fan bases already lining up outside of Arrowhead for this afternoon's game. The video was even spotted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who gave fans some praise on Twitter. "All right y’all...
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision
It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
The Buffalo Bills are blessed with plenty of offensive firepower as is, but a hypothetical trade could solve the struggles they've had at a vital position.
OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year
OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo
Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week. The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger. Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was...
NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
Sean Payton Is Rumored To 'Really Want' 1 NFL Job
Sean Payton has shifted to a media role this season, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach may have his eye on a specific coaching gig. According to the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora (h/t Bleacher Report), an NFL executive who's worked with Payton believes he "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers if they part ways with Brandon Staley.
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
