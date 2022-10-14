ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News

Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play well in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tom Brady let his offensive linemen know about it. Late in the second quarter, FOX cameras captured an angry Brady yelling at his line on the sideline. We've seen TB12 get mad like this before over the years, but usually, we don't get any audio of his ranting.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To Chiefs, Bills Fan Video

You think they're excited for Chiefs-Bills out in Kansas City? On Saturday night, video surfaced of the two fan bases already lining up outside of Arrowhead for this afternoon's game. The video was even spotted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who gave fans some praise on Twitter. "All right y’all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year

OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo

Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week. The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger. Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Sean Payton Is Rumored To 'Really Want' 1 NFL Job

Sean Payton has shifted to a media role this season, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach may have his eye on a specific coaching gig. According to the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora (h/t Bleacher Report), an NFL executive who's worked with Payton believes he "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers if they part ways with Brandon Staley.
WASHINGTON STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Spun

