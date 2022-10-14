Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why ChargePoint Stock Bolted Higher Today
Investors are reacting to positive news in the market today. ChargePoint investors are hoping the economy is stronger than previously thought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
Motley Fool
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Stocks Could Tumble 30% in a Recession. Should You Be Worried?
It's a possibility investors will need to brace for. Jamie Dimon has issued many dire warnings about an impending recession. He also cautions investors that their portfolios could take a severe hit if economic conditions worsen. For months on end, financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession....
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why PepsiCo Stock Is a Buy
The consumer goods giant isn't having much trouble passing along higher prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years
Intuitive Surgical is the dominant company in the robotic surgery industry. Digital Realty Trust is buying and renting out data centers -- a lot of them. Amazon has become a cloud computing giant, among other things. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Both of these drugmakers have been beating the market this year. Both have solid pipelines that should allow them to expand their portfolios. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
CVS Health is known for pharmacies, but it's actually a healthcare benefits management company that provides many of the benefits it manages. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate with several growth drivers, including the leading constant glucose monitor for people with diabetes. AbbVie is a pharma stock that offers an...
Motley Fool
Why Shopify Stock Is Down 80% This Year
The e-commerce platform rode the wave of pandemic-driven online activity. Now, sales growth is slowing, and the stock price has fallen back down to Earth. It will take another few quarters to get the company's momentum going again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Make You Richer in 2023?
Aurora Cannabis has made a lot of investors poorer over the last few years. It's trying to correct the problems with its top and bottom lines. Don't bet the farm on this one if you decide to bet at all. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Iamgold has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Flying High Today
Lockheed Martin delivered solid third-quarter results while also increasing its repurchase authority and boosting its dividend. Investors have known the company is in a period of transition, with growth not expected to accelerate until 2024. This is a solid business with great long-term growth potential that's aggressively returning cash to...
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Demand for Nvidia’s new gaming cards appear to be strong after launching last week. Despite costing as much as a new computer, Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU is sold out. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. A good day for the stock...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Rose Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Amazon (AMZN 2.26%) climbed...
Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling slightly below the key $1,300 level on Wednesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded lower this...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Both PubMatic and Adyen posted healthy profits, which can help them capitalize on some lucrative markets. Each has advantages that contribute to sustainable growth. These two stocks look like attractive long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Comments / 0