The Buffalo Bills are now 5-1 after their huge week 6 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. The Bills had moments where it looked as if they would throw the game away in the first half, whether it was a costly turnover or poor execution, but the offense still was able to move the ball on most drives and like Josh Allen does, when the game was on the line, he delivered.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO