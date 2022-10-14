Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Dawson Knox’s Emotional Tweet Brings Buffalo Bills Fans to Tears
The Buffalo Bills had one of the most satisfying wins in the last several years on Sunday. The Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to improve to 5-1 and drops the Chiefs to 4-2. There are so many takeaways from the game but one of the biggest...
Jordan Poyer Played in Sunday’s Game With a Collapsed Lung
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs played in a great game on Sunday, which went out to the vast majority of the country on CBS. The Bills ended up winning 24-20 in what was a great game plan by defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and of course, Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Buffalo Sabres Fans Have a Bigger Villain Now Than Jack Eichel
The Buffalo Sabres are leaving today for their Canadian road trip out west, which starts tomorrow night against the Edmonton Oilers. They will also play the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken this week, before coming back to Buffalo. The Sabres are 1-1 after their Saturday afternoon loss to...
Kid Has Priceless Reaction To Special Josh Allen Moment (VIDEO)
The Buffalo Bills were not the only big winners in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. If you watch any of the post-game, you might have noticed that Josh Allen was walking around with a football when he was leaving the field. Well, we now know what he did with that...
Von Miller Drinks Labatt Blue Light After Bills Beat the Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills are 5-1 after their gigantic win over the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills sit alone at the top of the AFC standings, with a one-game lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference and a one-game lead over the New York Jets in the division, although they really have a one and a half game lead over Kansas City, since they have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Chiefs Had Their Own 13 Seconds Disaster Against the Bills
The Buffalo Bills are now 5-1 after their huge week 6 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. The Bills had moments where it looked as if they would throw the game away in the first half, whether it was a costly turnover or poor execution, but the offense still was able to move the ball on most drives and like Josh Allen does, when the game was on the line, he delivered.
One NFL Stadium Goes Viral For Dangerous Sideline Conditions
The NFL has always been predicated on a good home-field advantage. You think of Arrowhead Stadium, Three Rivers Stadium, Ralph Wilson/Rich Stadium, The Vet, etc. It gives that home team a sense of a leg up on whoever they were playing that week. The Buffalo Bills home field advantage feels...
Josh Allen Loves Two Famous Movies He Watched For the First Time
The number one celebrity in Western New York right now is Josh Allen. Allen has been the quarterback the City of Buffalo and the fanbase has been waiting for since Jim Kelly retired at the end of the 1996 season. Allen leads the NFL this season with 1,980 passing yards...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0