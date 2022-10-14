ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
Von Miller Drinks Labatt Blue Light After Bills Beat the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills are 5-1 after their gigantic win over the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills sit alone at the top of the AFC standings, with a one-game lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference and a one-game lead over the New York Jets in the division, although they really have a one and a half game lead over Kansas City, since they have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Chiefs Had Their Own 13 Seconds Disaster Against the Bills

The Buffalo Bills are now 5-1 after their huge week 6 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. The Bills had moments where it looked as if they would throw the game away in the first half, whether it was a costly turnover or poor execution, but the offense still was able to move the ball on most drives and like Josh Allen does, when the game was on the line, he delivered.
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

