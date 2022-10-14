ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WMAZ

Missing man in Taylor County found safe in woods

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has been found safe after leaving a deer camp near Howard on Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the man, who was laying on the ground in the woods.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Overnight chase on Wilmington Island leads to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An overnight chase lead to a crash on Wilmington Island early Friday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Ranger that was speeding on Georgia 367 and Quarterman Drive. Police say that the Ranger sped through parking lots initiating a vehicle pursuit. The Trooper pursued the vehicle east […]
WILMINGTON ISLAND, GA

