fox29.com
Person of interest in gruesome deaths of 4 friends in Oklahoma arrested in Florida, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person of interest in a homicide investigation in Oklahoma, where four friends went missing and were later found shot and severely dismembered in a river, was arrested in Central Florida Tuesday, according to police. Police in Okmulgee, a city located about 40 miles south of...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Mattie's Call issued for runaway teen diagnosed with mental disorders
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teenage girl diagnosed with several mental disorders. Established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. According to...
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
Raleigh News & Observer
80-year-old mauled to death by daughter’s 3 dogs, Georgia cops say. Now she’s charged
A woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after her three dogs mauled her 80-year-old mother to death, according to authorities in Georgia. The attack occurred Oct. 7 at a home in LaGrange, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor called 911 after hearing the 80-year-old’s sister shouting for help from a window.
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
Elderly Georgia woman mauled to death by 3 dogs living in her house
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly woman was mauled to death by three dogs living in her Georgia house. According to WSB-TV, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that three large dogs mauled a woman to death last week in her Troup County, Georgia, home. Investigators told WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
WMAZ
Missing man in Taylor County found safe in woods
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has been found safe after leaving a deer camp near Howard on Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the man, who was laying on the ground in the woods.
WJCL
Officials: 2 South Carolina troopers injured in traffic stop hit-and-run crash
Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The sheriff's office said the troopers were hit by a car during a traffic stop. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find 'critically' missing teenager who jumped out car window after argument with mother
ATLANTA - Police said they've found a teenager reported missing on Sunday. Police said the boy allegedly jumped out of a car after an argument with his mother.
She lost 4 family members to drug overdose deaths. Now she wants to put an end to the epidemic
CUMMING, Ga. — Drug overdose deaths have gone up 17% over the past year in Georgia. That's the 11th highest increase out of all states nationwide. A Forsyth County woman knows that tragedy all too well. Jennifer Hodge started the non-profit organization Realty4Recovery after losing family members to accidental...
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said....
KRMG
Man convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia in 2014
Man convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia in 2014 This was the second time the man had been convicted of these charges. (NCD)
2 People Died In A Three-Car Crash In Lamar County (Lamar County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a three-car crash on Highway 36 East in Lamar County around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victims were identified as Kevin Sims, 34, and Christain Sims, 35. The Butts County Couple were heading for a football game.
insideedition.com
Georgia Mother, Father, and Daughter Dead After Car Crash, Leaving Behind 15-Year-Old Son
A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game. The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.
Urn containing Georgia woman’s ashes mysteriously washes up 900 miles away in New Jersey
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — While a father and his kids were at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey they made an unexpected find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Right off Cardiff Road on Bayside Beach in Ocean City, Ryan Leonard saw a purple...
Overnight chase on Wilmington Island leads to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An overnight chase lead to a crash on Wilmington Island early Friday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Ranger that was speeding on Georgia 367 and Quarterman Drive. Police say that the Ranger sped through parking lots initiating a vehicle pursuit. The Trooper pursued the vehicle east […]
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
