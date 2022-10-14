School Board Candidate Demetria Carter Is A Seasoned Leader. This letter is in reference to Demetria Carter, at-large candidate for Guilford County Board of Education. I have the good fortune to have worked with Demetria over the past year and can say, unequivocally, that she will be an asset to the Board of Education. She is highly intelligent, with a no-nonsense, direct communication style necessary for this job. Her 40-plus years of experience in federal administrations will give us a seasoned leader, practiced at big picture success.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO