ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

City Council To Allocate More Money For Housing The Homeless

The Greensboro City Council is scheduled to hold its one business meeting of the month on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. There is no public comment period at this meeting, but people are allowed to speak on any item on the agenda with the exception of consent agenda items.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Oct 17, 2022

School Board Candidate Demetria Carter Is A Seasoned Leader. This letter is in reference to Demetria Carter, at-large candidate for Guilford County Board of Education. I have the good fortune to have worked with Demetria over the past year and can say, unequivocally, that she will be an asset to the Board of Education. She is highly intelligent, with a no-nonsense, direct communication style necessary for this job. Her 40-plus years of experience in federal administrations will give us a seasoned leader, practiced at big picture success.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

New City Equipment Services Garage Has Complicated History

The agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting calls for the City Council to consider funding the design of new equipment services garage for city vehicles. Two agenda items deal with this issue. One is to approve an architectural and engineering design services contract for $2.3 million with CPL Architects. The other is to establish a garage facilities bond fund to pay the contract. The estimated cost of the new equipment services garage is $30 million.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap

The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Why You’ll Be Seeing Green In November

Guilford County officials are hoping that Greensboro and other parts of the county will be turning green in November. With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, Nov. 11, Guilford County government – and many other county governments across the country – plan to honor veterans, and county officials are encouraging residents to do the same.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Calls Halloween Meeting To Discuss Drug Money

It’s been a long time coming, but Guilford County is just about ready to start spending the funds it’s receiving as part of a giant nationwide lawsuit against drug companies and other outlets which contributed to the major opioid epidemic that’s done so much damage locally and nationally.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Water Department Report: Clean Water And More Sewer Capacity

The Greensboro Water Resources Department performs more than 1,100 water quality tests every day. That statistic is from the Greensboro Water Resources Department 2021-2022 Annual Report, which includes a bunch of other information about the water department and can be found here: Water-Resources-Annual-Report-2021-22 . According to the annual report, the...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Republican Phil Byrd Takes Aim At The Sheriff’s Job

This county’s not big enough for the two of them – that is, for Democratic Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers and Republican Phil Byrd, who’s trying very hard to take that job away from Rogers. In reality, Guilford County, with 646 square miles of territory, is big...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Hadley family influence still seen

The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington woman paints murals to express her creative side

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. Dill […]
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy