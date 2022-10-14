Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
rhinotimes.com
City Council To Allocate More Money For Housing The Homeless
The Greensboro City Council is scheduled to hold its one business meeting of the month on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. There is no public comment period at this meeting, but people are allowed to speak on any item on the agenda with the exception of consent agenda items.
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Oct 17, 2022
School Board Candidate Demetria Carter Is A Seasoned Leader. This letter is in reference to Demetria Carter, at-large candidate for Guilford County Board of Education. I have the good fortune to have worked with Demetria over the past year and can say, unequivocally, that she will be an asset to the Board of Education. She is highly intelligent, with a no-nonsense, direct communication style necessary for this job. Her 40-plus years of experience in federal administrations will give us a seasoned leader, practiced at big picture success.
rhinotimes.com
New City Equipment Services Garage Has Complicated History
The agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting calls for the City Council to consider funding the design of new equipment services garage for city vehicles. Two agenda items deal with this issue. One is to approve an architectural and engineering design services contract for $2.3 million with CPL Architects. The other is to establish a garage facilities bond fund to pay the contract. The estimated cost of the new equipment services garage is $30 million.
rhinotimes.com
Proposed City Employee Down Payment Assistance Program Has No Salary Cap
The proposal for the City of Greensboro to offer mortgage and rental assistance to city employees includes almost all city employees. According to the presentation at the Greensboro City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13 – unlike the city’s current first-time homeowner mortgage assistance program, which has an average median income cap, there would be no income cap on city employees eligible to receive up to $15,000 in mortgage or rental assistance from the city.
WXII 12
North Carolina House 59th District race: Sherrie Young vs. Jon Hardister and where they stand on the issues
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It’s the political veteran versus the newcomer in the race to represent Guilford County’s 59th House District. Democrat Sherrie Young is making her first run for office, challenging incumbent Republican Jon Hardister, who has held the seat for a decade. Incumbents are hard...
rhinotimes.com
Why You’ll Be Seeing Green In November
Guilford County officials are hoping that Greensboro and other parts of the county will be turning green in November. With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, Nov. 11, Guilford County government – and many other county governments across the country – plan to honor veterans, and county officials are encouraging residents to do the same.
rhinotimes.com
County Calls Halloween Meeting To Discuss Drug Money
It’s been a long time coming, but Guilford County is just about ready to start spending the funds it’s receiving as part of a giant nationwide lawsuit against drug companies and other outlets which contributed to the major opioid epidemic that’s done so much damage locally and nationally.
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
carolinajournal.com
Greensboro admits it unfairly targeted pro-life protesters under COVID-19 order
In a lawsuit settlement, the City of Greensboro has agreed that it violated the First Amendment free speech rights of several pro-life protesters by barring them from accessing a sidewalk outside an abortion facility. Greensboro police arrested the protesters — part of the ministry Love Life — in spring of...
rhinotimes.com
Water Department Report: Clean Water And More Sewer Capacity
The Greensboro Water Resources Department performs more than 1,100 water quality tests every day. That statistic is from the Greensboro Water Resources Department 2021-2022 Annual Report, which includes a bunch of other information about the water department and can be found here: Water-Resources-Annual-Report-2021-22 . According to the annual report, the...
rhinotimes.com
Republican Phil Byrd Takes Aim At The Sheriff’s Job
This county’s not big enough for the two of them – that is, for Democratic Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers and Republican Phil Byrd, who’s trying very hard to take that job away from Rogers. In reality, Guilford County, with 646 square miles of territory, is big...
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Seeks Partners To Help Teens And Fight Opioid Abuse
Guilford County government, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department and many local community-based organizations have, in recent years, been putting a great deal of emphasis on helping those who go to jail get on the right path once they get out. A major part of that effort has been carried...
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
Mount Airy News
Hadley family influence still seen
The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
Should a man convicted of murder in High Point be paroled? North Carolina wants to know
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man convicted in Guilford County of killing his brother-in-law for cash, a crime that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode, could be the next inmate released from prison in North Carolina. But this time the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing […]
Gas prices no longer going up: How much did your gallon decline in the Triad?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Well, those rising fuel prices? That trend ended after a week, as you may have noticed. GasBuddy reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped 3.3 cents in the past week in Greensboro, hitting $3.45 per gallon. The national average fell even more, by 5.4 […]
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Lexington woman paints murals to express her creative side
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. Dill […]
