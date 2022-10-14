ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County officer leading way on mental health

By Noel McLaren, Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiCTF_0iZJnpkB00

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — They protect communities across the country, but police say they’re struggling to protect their own mental health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, an alarming majority of police officers face alcohol abuse, depression, PTSD, and suicide.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“They don’t see that it’s okay to not be okay,” said Officer Banish with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. He says his life’s work is to change that. Banish is the peer support coordinator at the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and founder of the local non-profit NYLEAP, which stands for New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program. This week, he conducted training at the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office. His goal is to normalize police seeking help through peers.

“Traditionally there’s been a stigma attached to an officer getting help and needing help,” said Banish. “Officers will look at it and say well I’m not going to get promoted if I talk to a clinician, I’m not going to get the next best thing because they’re going to see me as being weak. That perception of someone being weak, it’s hard to break.” NYLEAP officials say more officers die by the hands of their own guns than by homicide. “We are killing ourselves at two and three times the rate that the bad guys are killing us,” said Banish. “We see that there’s an epidemic.”

Siena, MHANYS hold mental health forum

An epidemic that spread to Banish’s own brother in 2008. Lt. Joseph Banish took his life while he was still in his New York State Trooper uniform. The tragedy inspired Banish to create NYLEAP.

“I’m very open about my story and what happened to me and how I got to where I am,” he said. “I share that as often as I can to empower others.” Today, the non-profit has grown into a national hub for first responder mental healthcare. The organization consults confidentially with officers across the state and the country. “It’s not going to stop until I can bring those suicide numbers down to zero, so I’ve got my work cut out for me,” said Banish.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
MALTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs approves 24-hour homeless shelter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless. The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga. “The people who work […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sword attack survivor on recovery and redemption

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-An area man who served a time in prison for shooting up his school as a teenager had been on the road to redemption when he was gravely injured in a sword attack this past summer. While still in the hospital, he spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker giving an update on his […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Washington County fire under investigation

A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire started in the basement, but haven’t said what caused it. Several animals died in the fire....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Regional: The Family Counseling Center in Golversville Welcomes New Staff

Gloversville, NY—The Family Counseling Center is happy to welcome twelve new staff members during the third quarter of 2022. The group joins an organization focused on building a healthy community through support, engagement, and empowerment, and includes the following individuals:. Elizabeth Anelli, Domestic Violence On-Call Advocate. Francesca Boyer, Domestic...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police

HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
HADLEY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy