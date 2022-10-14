ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Blaire Feulner, longtime voice of KPCW, dies

Blaire Feulner, the founder of the KPCW public radio station in Park City, died last weekend, as the area lost a voice that many longtime Parkites considered to be as integral to the community conversation as those of politicians, business leaders and not-for-profit executives. The radio station said Feulner died...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Letters to the editor, Oct. 15-18: Pacaso is invasive

It was very disappointing to read the Park City Council has postponed making a decision regarding regulating fractional home ownership at their Oct. 6, 2022 meeting. Why this matter is being delayed until Oct. 27 in spite of overwhelming support from Home Owners Associations and single-family home residents is somewhat of a mystery.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City economic development manager steps down

Park City Economic Development Manager Jonathan Weidenhamer, who worked on numerous capital projects and special events during his 23-year tenure with the municipality, has stepped down from his position. The projects ranged from sidewalk updates and the construction of the China Bridge parking garage to the development of affordable housing...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Coming soon: Harmons grocery?

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is considering a proposal by developers to demolish about 72,000 square feet of exiting retail space at Outlets Park City and replace the footage with a Harmons grocery store. At a recent meeting, commissioners got an update on the project, which would require an exemption...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City police respond to yelling, noisy people in hot tub, drumming

The Park City Police Department in the middle of October received a series of complaints about noisy people, parties, suspected intoxication and other cases that tend to increase at times when the community is busy. There were crowds in the city last weekend and at other points during the week,...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Unknown man enters Silver Creek home

A Silver Creek homeowner reported an unknown suspect entered her home through the unlocked garage while she was out of town. The woman reported the incident to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A surveillance camera inside the residence captured the suspect’s image and shows them fleeing in an unknown direction, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy