Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Governor Announced $150M to create high-demand jobsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
bkmag.com
Brooklyn is finally repped again in the new season of ‘Real Housewives of New York’
Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City” has been left without Brooklyn representation ever since the great Alex McCord left the show more than a decade ago. Thankfully, that’s about to change. Dumbo resident Sai De Silva is joining the rebooted show, the network announced at...
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
International Business Times
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet The 7 New Cast Members
Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to Staten Island Friday: How to get tickets, hours of operation and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City area will soon be glowing with a total of over 10,000 lanterns entirely handmade by over 100 artists, as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns for the holidays to four different locations, including Staten Island. “Lantern festivals have been a part of...
‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton visits NYC for ‘Beyond the Wand’ book signing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An hour before ‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton’s sold-out “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” book signing began, more than 200 people were milling in queues outside of the Fifth Avenue Barnes and Noble on Oct. 18, 2022.
We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor
Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
New horror flick, written, produced by Staten Islanders, gets national attention for causing viewers to vomit and faint
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Remember the Staten Island Clown? That creepy, Pennywise-looking creature that both terrorized and captivated the borough for much of 2014? Well, here’s a twist on the fictional character’s short-lived but creepy existence: His creators are now enjoying an unrelated bout of fame, bringing a little bit of sinister attention to the borough once again.
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
‘Impractical Jokers’ going on nationwide ‘DRIVE Tour’: What you need to know about tickets, dates and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Q, Murr and Sal are hittin’ the road. For the first time in three years, Staten Island’s own “Impractical Jokers” are going on tour. Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano have announced the “DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour,” set to launch in February with stops in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
19-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Ferry Terminal
One person was stabbed during the morning commute in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday.
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,225 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data.
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
Steak Secrets From Brooklyn’s New Neighborhood Chophouse
Nestled near a leafy corner on Union Street in Carroll Gardens across the street from a set of the type of classic Brooklyn brownstones that dominate the neighborhood’s residential streets sits Gus’s Chop House, a new destination for cocktails, veggies, fish, pork, chicken and steak from chef Chris McDade and sommelier James O’Brien.
NY1
Staten Island Borough President marks 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy
Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella joins “In Focus” to mark nearly 10 years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New York City, where 44 residents lost their lives. More than half of those individuals were on Staten Island. Superstorm Sandy left a path of devastation that changed...
The Staten Island Baseball Oldtimers Awards Brunch returned with a thunderous bang
The Staten Island Baseball Oldtimers Awards Brunch is back!. And, some might say, better than ever. SIBO’s fourth annual brunch took place for the first time since the global pandemic on Sunday and was a raving success, according to those who attended, at LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton.
10K ‘easier-to-use' COVID tests for visually impaired coming to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city will distribute 10,000 easier-to-read COVID-19 at-home test kits to visually-impaired New Yorkers. The at-home test kits — manufactured by Ellume and sent to New York City by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — utilize easier-to-use test components for those who are blind or have low vision and communicate with a user’s smartphone to give an electronic text readout of their result.
