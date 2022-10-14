ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

International Business Times

'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet The 7 New Cast Members

Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor

Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New horror flick, written, produced by Staten Islanders, gets national attention for causing viewers to vomit and faint

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Remember the Staten Island Clown? That creepy, Pennywise-looking creature that both terrorized and captivated the borough for much of 2014? Well, here’s a twist on the fictional character’s short-lived but creepy existence: His creators are now enjoying an unrelated bout of fame, bringing a little bit of sinister attention to the borough once again.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Impractical Jokers’ going on nationwide ‘DRIVE Tour’: What you need to know about tickets, dates and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Q, Murr and Sal are hittin’ the road. For the first time in three years, Staten Island’s own “Impractical Jokers” are going on tour. Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano have announced the “DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour,” set to launch in February with stops in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
InsideHook

Steak Secrets From Brooklyn’s New Neighborhood Chophouse

Nestled near a leafy corner on Union Street in Carroll Gardens across the street from a set of the type of classic Brooklyn brownstones that dominate the neighborhood’s residential streets sits Gus’s Chop House, a new destination for cocktails, veggies, fish, pork, chicken and steak from chef Chris McDade and sommelier James O’Brien.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

10K ‘easier-to-use' COVID tests for visually impaired coming to NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city will distribute 10,000 easier-to-read COVID-19 at-home test kits to visually-impaired New Yorkers. The at-home test kits — manufactured by Ellume and sent to New York City by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — utilize easier-to-use test components for those who are blind or have low vision and communicate with a user’s smartphone to give an electronic text readout of their result.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Staten Island, NY
