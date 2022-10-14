Read full article on original website
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game
Interim coach Steve Wilks sent the veteran receiver to the locker room after he got into an argument with assistant Joe Dailey.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News
Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News
It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
Boo birds: Jill Biden booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans before game against Dallas Cowboys
First lady Jill Biden was booed at Lincoln Financial Field at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles pregame Sunday.
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision
It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Panthers WR Coach Joe Dailey Has to Be Held Back From Robbie Anderson
Conflict on the Panthers sideline.
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
