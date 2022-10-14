ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News

Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News

It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

