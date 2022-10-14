Read full article on original website
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.18.2022
Partly cloudy today, but warmer, highs near 90 in Paso Robles. 87 in Atascadero. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, high’s near 95 in Paso Robles. 93 in Atascadero. ENE winds 5-10 miles per...
kprl.com
Boys & Girls Club in Paso 10.18.2022
Have you seen the new Boys and Girls Club building on Oak street in Paso Robles?. You have an opportunity next week to check it out. Emily Reneau tells KPRL there’s an event there next Thursday, October 27th. It’s called Back-A-Youth Night. For more information, contact the Boys...
kprl.com
Election Issues 10.18.2022
The election is barely underway, and already we’re seeing issues. KPRL is getting calls from people who are in the Paso Robles school district, but there is no school board candidate on their ballot. Not a candidate in a district nor a Candidate At Large. There are also issues...
kprl.com
Food and Farm News 10.18.2022
Derby Wine Estates to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Almond Growers building with an event in November. It’s called “Dinner With The Dueling Pianos”. It will be held November 18th. One month from today, at Derby Wine Estates, which is in the old Almond Growers building.
kprl.com
Paso Robles City Council 10.18.2022
At the Paso Robles city council meeting again tonight, the second reading of an ordinance changing zoning laws to allow commercial cannabis delivery in Paso Robles. Right now, they’re talking only about commercial delivery of cannabis, which is a euphism for marijuana or pot. This is recreational marijuana. Medicinal cannabis is already delivered by two Paso Robles companies, Dubs and Aquamarine.
kprl.com
French Toast For The Homeless 10.17.2022
A new program for the homeless in Paso Robles. It’s called French Toast for the Homeless. Twice a week, volunteers provide food, resources and religious material for those who need it. Volunteer Aurora Williams says the homeless need cheap places to sleep and shower.
