At the Paso Robles city council meeting again tonight, the second reading of an ordinance changing zoning laws to allow commercial cannabis delivery in Paso Robles. Right now, they’re talking only about commercial delivery of cannabis, which is a euphism for marijuana or pot. This is recreational marijuana. Medicinal cannabis is already delivered by two Paso Robles companies, Dubs and Aquamarine.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO