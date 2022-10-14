Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise
Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
ComicBook
Halloween Stars Danielle Harris, Scout Taylor-Compton Review Halloween Ends: "Where's Michael?"
Warning: this story contains Halloween Ends spoilers. Halloween scream queens Danielle Harris and Scout Taylor-Compton reviewed Halloween Ends, critiquing the lack of Michael Myers in the final sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic. Ends is the third film in director David Gordon Green's rebooted trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, and is the last time Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role of Laurie Strode. The actresses — who starred together in Rob Zombie's rebooted 2007 Halloween and its 2009 sequel Halloween II — shared their thoughts in a candid conversation on the latest episode of their Talk Scary to Me podcast.
ComicBook
Nightmare on Elm Street's Heather Langenkamp Would "Never Say No" to Franchise Return (Exclusive)
The legacy sequel continues to be a staple for Hollywood filmmaking, especially with horror movies. Just this past week saw the debut of Halloween Ends, the conclusion of new Halloween sequels featuring the return of Jamie Lee Curtis to her iconic role. Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre earlier this year had its own attempt at it all (the second such follow-up in the often rebooted franchise), plus the fifth Scream movie lampooned the idea in a big way. One franchise that has yet to get on the train just yet is Freddy Krueger and the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, but series star Heather Langenkamp is very, very game for it to happen.
ComicBook
Netflix Boss Explains Why Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Isn't Getting Longer Run in Movie Theaters
Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was acquired by Netflix in early 2021. At the time, the streaming service was reportedly considering testing the film in a new model that would have seen Glass Onion get a 45-day theatrical release before streaming on Netflix. However, earlier this month Netflix announced that instead, Glass Onion will be getting a "sneak preview release" in theaters in late November (just in time for Thanksgiving) before viewers have to wait for December 23rd (Christmas) to stream it on Netflix. That's a new strategy that Netflix's executives had to explain on a recent investors call...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Fans Fear for Aaron
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Variant" episode of The Walking Dead. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) may be the one facing a death sentence at the Commonwealth, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who might be on the proverbial chopping block. With just five episodes left of The Walking Dead following Sunday's "Variant" — which revealed an even deadlier kind of walker in the Ohio/Virginia region — not everyone is making it out of the series finale alive. And in Walking Dead fashion, it's feared fan-favorite Aaron won't be making it home from the trip to Oceanside with Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari).
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Went Behind DC Films Boss's Back to Get Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo
Dwayne Johnson clearly isn't a fan of keeping secrets. Black Adam doesn't open in theaters until this weekend, but DC fans are already buzzing about the film's Henry Cavill cameo, which Johnson has been talking pretty openly about since the premiere. Fans have been waiting to see Cavill's Superman back on the big screen, and Johnson went to great lengths to make sure the anticipated cameo took place in his movie, going over the head of the executive in charge of DC films in order to get the green light.
ComicBook
The Batman Star Barry Keoghan Speaks Out on Playing Joker in Heath Ledger's Shadow
There were no shortage of surprises hiding within The Batman when it landed in theaters earlier this year, delivering a fresh take on the mythos of DC's comics. One of the biggest shocks of the film was Barry Keoghan's surprise role as The Joker, which was showcased in both one of the film's closing scenes, and an extended deleted scene released after the film's release. Keoghan is far from the first or last person to play The Joker onscreen, with some legendary portrayals by other actors preceding him — and according to the actor, Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning turn was particularly intimidating.
ComicBook
Black Adam Reviews: See the First Reactions Dwayne Johnson's DC Movie
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to stay pretty much the same, as indicated by Black Adam's Rotten Tomatoes score. The first reviews are in for Dwayne Johnson's DC blockbuster Black Adam, which debuted on the review aggregator site Tuesday with a 55% "rotten" score from 60 critic reviews. That ranks lower down in the hierarchy of DC Rotten Tomatoes scores, coming in just below Wonder Woman 1984 (58%) and Man of Steel (56%), but above the theatrical cut of 2017's Justice League (39%), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (29%), and the franchise-worst of 2016's Suicide Squad (26%).
ComicBook
Charlie Cox Speaks Out on Bringing She-Hulk Back for Daredevil: Born Again
The Marvel Cinematic Universe was able to become as popular as it is largely because of its dedication to interconnected storytelling and ensemble casts. A character could debut in one film to show up in another some years later with seamless filmmaking between the two properties. Recently, Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, leading fans around the world to hope Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) returns the favor when Daredevil: Born Again releases in 2024.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.
ComicBook
New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts
Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on Daredevil's Gold and Red Costume in She-Hulk
Charlie Cox has made a truimphant return to the role of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but he definitely looks different than he did in his groundbreaking Netflix series from the 2010s. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law re-introduced us to Daredevil, and gave us a first-time introduction to his new superhero costume, with its red-and-gold color scheme. Marvel Comics fans were thrilled to see Daredevil's latest onscreen suit provided a major head nod to his earliest looks – but how does Charlie Cox feel about being in the new suit?
Johnny Depp: Huge ‘spike’ in demand for Captain Jack Sparrow Halloween costumes following Amber Heard trial
Sales of Halloween costumes designed to look like Johnny Depp’s character in Pirates of the Carribean have reportedly spiked.Depp played the dishevled Captain Jack Sparrow in five films in the Pirates franchise, and has expressed a desire to return to the franchise in the future.News of the sales trend comes after a high-profile legal battle between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard was ultimately found by a jury to have defamed the Edward Scissorhands star by implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post, and was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in...
ComicBook
Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on Future Romance With Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk
Could there potentially be a new Marvel romance brewing between Daredevil and She-Hulk? That is a question on the minds of many fans after watching the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) first sparred in the courtroom in Episode 8, where they later teamed in their superhero costumes and the bedroom. Daredevil even made a special appearance in Episode 9's finale, where their chemistry continued to shine through. With the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law complete, Charlie Cox speaks out on a future romance between She-Hulk and Daredevil.
ComicBook
Black Adam's Rotten Tomatoes Rating Is Looking Rough Ahead of Premiere
For a few years now, Black Adam producer and star Dwayne Johnson has been saying that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," but if the metric of that is Rotten Tomatoes, seems like that may not be the case. Ahead of Black Adam's premiere later this week, the first reviews from the movie have started to make their way online and things aren't looking too good for the DCEU's latest release. As of this writing Black Adam has a 52% approval rating, with the dreaded green splat next to its name. Check out some of the reviews below.
Comments / 0