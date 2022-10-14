ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute

By Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday to a home on Conley Road in Conley, according to Julia Isaac, spokeswoman for the Clayton County police department. Inside the home, detectives found 40-year-old Kelvin Atkins dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Isaac said.

Investigators determined Corey Crews, 41, shot and killed Atkinson during a dispute. The two were partners, according to police.

Crews was arrested and faces charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was being held without bond Friday afternoon at the Clayton jail.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Comments

Ellen Woods
4d ago

people just need to walk away that, temporary anger is just going to get you a permanent residence in prison

lamar fitzpatrick
3d ago

People! this is a lifestyle in which the true and living God is against, anyone that live this type of lifestyle will bring God's wrath upon their lifes. according to.Holy Bible they will never have any peace.God said don't live this lifestyle it is an Abomination to him, it is you choice, choose God's way.

T.J. Fye5
3d ago

There has been many of these type disputes this week all over the country. 2 domestic disputes that ended in murder last week here in the city. The demons are really possessing and destroying just as it is written....

