Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute

A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday to a home on Conley Road in Conley, according to Julia Isaac, spokeswoman for the Clayton County police department. Inside the home, detectives found 40-year-old Kelvin Atkins dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Isaac said.

Investigators determined Corey Crews, 41, shot and killed Atkinson during a dispute. The two were partners, according to police.

Crews was arrested and faces charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was being held without bond Friday afternoon at the Clayton jail.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.