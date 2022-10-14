Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
10 problematic Halloween costumes you shouldn’t wear this year
Halloween, the spookiest time of the year, is almost upon us. Watching scary movies, carving faces into pumpkins, and dressing up in elaborate costumes are just some of Halloween’s most fun traditions. But there’s another tradition that tends to rear its ugly head almost every year, and that’s really bad Halloween costumes. There’s always at least one person (celebrities included) whose Halloween costume is insensitive, problematic, and downright offensive.A quick rule of thumb: cultures are never costumes. Dressing up as someone from a specific culture, especially one that is marginalised, is a form of cultural appropriation and can even...
Anne Hathaway sweetly pauses interview to introduce herself to Issa Rae at Hollywood event
Anne Hathaway kindly paused an interview in order to introduce herself to and praise Issa Rae, while at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday.The 39-year-old actor was asked about her fashion sense during an interview with People on Monday, while on the red carpet at Elle’s event. However, in the midst of her conversation, Hathaway turned around and noticed Rae smiling and looking at her.The Princess Diaries star then put the interview on a brief hold, as she approached the 37-year-old actor and gave her a hug.“I’m so sorry but heaven is calling,” Hathaway said, while walking towards...
WISH-TV
Celebrity chiropractor talks laughter being ‘best medicine,’ new book, patient practical jokes, more
They say laughter is the best medicine, and sometimes you need a doctor who can crack you up. If you are in need of a good laugh, we can give you a referral to Doctor Friedman!. He’s a chiropractor to the stars. His patients have included John Travolta, Val Kilmer,...
Comments / 0