Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
James Corden banned, Madonna turned away and saucy rules: What to know about Keith McNally
Restaurateur Keith McNally made headlines after he banned James Corden from his Manhattan restaurant Monday. He is known for refusing to give celebrity customers special treatment.
Biden admin keeps delaying oil and gas permitting due to math error
The Biden administration has yet to fix a math error it identified in the spring which is causing permitting for oil and gas drilling projects to be delayed.
Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade
Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included
A California estate built by the Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her father has been listed for more than $4.2 million. The home features a spa and a fire pit.
James Corden banned from Keith McNally's upscale NYC restaurant after being called 'most abusive customer'
Keith McNally has banned famed comedian James Cordon from his upscale New York City restaurant, Balthazar. McNally accused the comedian of being "abusive" to his employees.
Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report
A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
Millions could still be eligible for a stimulus check - and time is running out to claim it
Millions of Americans are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, with some households in store for a possibly massive payment. More than 9 million mostly low-income Americans did not claim pieces of – or all of – the various relief payments delivered the pandemic, the IRS announced in a news release.
Stuart Varney on 2022 midterms: I don't see how Democrats can turn this around
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the key issues that will drive voters to the polls on election day, and how the Democrats' own agenda may be their downfall.
Toys R Us launches 451-store revival in Macy's locations ahead of holiday season
Macy's and WHP Global, which owns Toys R Us, made the deal in 2021 but only started opening locations in summer 2022 and accelerated plans to capitalize on the holiday season.
Larry Kudlow: Democrats 'bet wrong' for key midterms issue, 'it's the economy stupid'
Larry Kudlow said if there is a Republican majority in Congress, they will have to 'hit the ground running' to 'bring prosperity' back to the US on 'Kudlow.'
Alaska crabbers rip conservation decision to cancel over $200M harvest: 'Unbelievable'
Alaska officials canceled the fall and winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time over population concerns, prompting strong reactions to the move.
Biden admin 'putting Band-Aids on everything' in the housing market as sector faces perfect storm: Expert
National Association of Home Builders CEO criticizes the Biden administration for "putting Band-Aids" on housing market issues like inflation and low supply.
Biden admin releases initial student loan handout application weeks before midterms
President Biden's administration rolled out the official website of its student loan forgiveness initiative on Saturday, offering an application form for those eligable.
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
US government says all Americans will pay much more for natural gas this winter
A new report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates that Americans can expect to pay higher fees for natural gas this winter.
