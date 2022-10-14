ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Sacheen Littlefeather Dies: Native American Actor Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar Was 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who took the Oscars stage in 1973 to decline Marlon Brando’s award, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She was 75. “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” read the tweet. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery In 1973, Littlefeather got up on stage to decline Brando’s win for The Godfather where she said the following: “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the...
CELEBRITIES
Android Authority

True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show

Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Elvis Mitchell’s Meticulous Class on Black Film History

The culture critic analyzes a crucial decade in American cinema, crafting an argument about how Black filmmakers reinvigorated the medium through both formal and narrative experimentation. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. It happens every few decades, each time more reverentially than...
MOVIES
msn.com

Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl

Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Heaven's Gate' Was An Egotistical Masterpiece That Destroyed New Hollywood

There are few films more infamous than Heaven’s Gate. The brainchild of once Hollywood superstar Michael Cimino, the film served as his follow-up to the acclaimed Vietnam War drama The Deer Hunter. Its sweep at the 1979 Academy Awards saw Cimino walking away with the Oscar for both Best Picture and Best Director, a triumph that earned him total creative freedom with Heaven’s Gate. What followed was one of the most chaotic shoots in cinematic history, falling behind schedule almost immediately to the tune of an ever-increasing budget. Tales of Cimino’s dictatorial behavior have become the stuff of film infamy, ranging from refusing to begin filming until the clouds drifted to a position he liked to demanding an entire set be demolished and then rebuilt because it looked slightly wrong. It poisoned his relationship with United Artists, but Cimino remained committed to his vision, confident he was making a masterpiece.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
CELEBRITIES
A.V. Club

Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"

David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Is Colin Farrell at His Very Best

As the Irish Civil War rages, domestic conflict of a micro—if no less destructive—sort breaks out on the tiny fictional island of Inisherin in The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), filmmaker/playwright Martin McDonagh’s masterful drama about alienation, despair, and the physical and emotional devastation they beget. Reuniting his In Bruges leading men Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for a somber yet surprisingly funny saga about a friendship that sours in unexpected and calamitous ways, the writer/director’s latest proves a profoundly riveting and moving portrait of the consequences of not valuing niceness. Led by a titanic Farrell turn, it is—to date—the best film of the year.
MOVIES

