5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
All eyes on you! Cate Blanchett wears quirky white suit with huge orange pupil for the world premiere of her latest new movie Pinocchio at the BFI London Film Festival
She never fails to make a glamorously chic appearance on the red carpet. And this occasion was no different for Cate Blanchett who wore a quirky white suit with a huge orange pupil on it as she promotes her new film Pinnochio. The 53-year-old Australian actress, who plays Sprezzatura in...
Sacheen Littlefeather Dies: Native American Actor Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar Was 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who took the Oscars stage in 1973 to decline Marlon Brando’s award, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She was 75. “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” read the tweet. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery In 1973, Littlefeather got up on stage to decline Brando’s win for The Godfather where she said the following: “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the...
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
The Horrifying True Story Behind Netflix’s The Watcher
Ryan Murphy’s new limited series is almost too horrifying to believe. It’s based on a frighteningly true story.
‘An unbelievable Die Hard rip-off’: two decades of Alan Rickman’s withering film reviews
It’s clear from Alan Rickman’s diaries that he never lost his passion for the screen. The pages are littered with his verdicts on the movies he loved – and hated. Here’s a small selection. For half of it, I thought it was a slightly coldly accurate...
Android Authority
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Elvis Mitchell’s Meticulous Class on Black Film History
The culture critic analyzes a crucial decade in American cinema, crafting an argument about how Black filmmakers reinvigorated the medium through both formal and narrative experimentation. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. It happens every few decades, each time more reverentially than...
msn.com
Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl
Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
Collider
'Heaven's Gate' Was An Egotistical Masterpiece That Destroyed New Hollywood
There are few films more infamous than Heaven’s Gate. The brainchild of once Hollywood superstar Michael Cimino, the film served as his follow-up to the acclaimed Vietnam War drama The Deer Hunter. Its sweep at the 1979 Academy Awards saw Cimino walking away with the Oscar for both Best Picture and Best Director, a triumph that earned him total creative freedom with Heaven’s Gate. What followed was one of the most chaotic shoots in cinematic history, falling behind schedule almost immediately to the tune of an ever-increasing budget. Tales of Cimino’s dictatorial behavior have become the stuff of film infamy, ranging from refusing to begin filming until the clouds drifted to a position he liked to demanding an entire set be demolished and then rebuilt because it looked slightly wrong. It poisoned his relationship with United Artists, but Cimino remained committed to his vision, confident he was making a masterpiece.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
Charlie Hunnam Plays a Real-Life Outlaw in ‘Shantaram’
In Charlie Hunnam’s new Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’ he portrays a real-life outlaw named Gregory David Roberts.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
Russell Crowe cuts a casually chic figure in a navy blazer as he attends the photocall for his new film Poker Face at Rome Film Festival
Russell Crowe was promoting his latest film on Sunday. The Australian actor cut a casually chic figure as he posed on the red carpet at a photocall for his new movie, Poker Face, at the 17th Rome Film Festival in Italy. The 58-year-old opted for a neat navy blue blazer,...
A.V. Club
Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"
David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
Daily Beast
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Is Colin Farrell at His Very Best
As the Irish Civil War rages, domestic conflict of a micro—if no less destructive—sort breaks out on the tiny fictional island of Inisherin in The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), filmmaker/playwright Martin McDonagh’s masterful drama about alienation, despair, and the physical and emotional devastation they beget. Reuniting his In Bruges leading men Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for a somber yet surprisingly funny saga about a friendship that sours in unexpected and calamitous ways, the writer/director’s latest proves a profoundly riveting and moving portrait of the consequences of not valuing niceness. Led by a titanic Farrell turn, it is—to date—the best film of the year.
