ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 57

Danny Harris
4d ago

The question for everyone to ask themselves as they vote is—-“Am I better off now than two years ago?”———If yes, vote Democrat. If no, vote Republican.

Reply(24)
20
Rosa D
2d ago

Media, He's a man no need to tell us the color of his skin. Believe we can see for ourselves 🙄

Reply(1)
8
Related
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Fox News

Fox News

840K+
Followers
5K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy