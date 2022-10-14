Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Boys soccer: Ryle keeps it going with postseason championship on CovCath’s turf
Diego Hoenderkamp had no big expectations of how this day was going to go – or that it would happen at all. “I honestly didn’t think we’d be here,” he said of his fourth-ranked Ryle Raider soccer team (16-4-2 coming into this game) as it reached the Ninth Region championship Saturday at Covington Catholic.
linknky.com
Saturday NKY sports round-up: Highlands, Brossart claim girls soccer regional crowns
A year ago, the Highlands Bluebirds and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls soccer teams watched as rivals celebrated region championships. On Saturday, the roles were reversed with Highlands (15-6-3) and Bishop Brossart (13-8-4) winning the 9th and 10th Region girls soccer titles. It marked the fourth region title in five years for the Bluebirds and the second in three years for the Mustangs.
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 3 – Oct. 9: Beechwood girls cross country
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 3 – 9 is the Beechwood High School Tigers girls cross country team. In our weekly poll, the Tigers grabbed nearly 80% of the vote. Ludlow was nominated after putting up more wins this season than the previous two seasons combined. They won nine games this year compared to a total of five in 2020 and 2021 combined.
linknky.com
Monday NKY sports round-up: Highlands girls soccer falls in state tournament
The Highlands Bluebirds girls soccer team (15-7-3 overall) knew this would be a tough challenge against a familiar post-season opponent. The host Lexington Catholic Knights (25-1) entered the first-round state tournament game on a 24-game winning streak only allowing eight goals since opening the season with a 3-0 loss at Louisville power Sacred Heart. The bigger and physical Knights scored the game’s first goal nearly eight minutes into the game and never looked back in a 5-0 win.
High School Volleyball: Rose sweeps Conley for BCC title
Nearly two months have passed since the J.H. Rose volleyball team last lost a set, a run of 17 consecutive sweeps. The streak was capped with a pair of three-set victories Tuesday, the second of which came in the form of a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of D.H. Conley to claim the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference title on its home court. “It feels really good. It was very, very exciting...
Comments / 0