Nearly two months have passed since the J.H. Rose volleyball team last lost a set, a run of 17 consecutive sweeps. The streak was capped with a pair of three-set victories Tuesday, the second of which came in the form of a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of D.H. Conley to claim the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference title on its home court. “It feels really good. It was very, very exciting...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO