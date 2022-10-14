Bluffton man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl, judge denies bond

A Bluffton man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Sabas Martinez-Zarapia, 41, was charged Thursday night with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, jail records show.

Police believe Martinez-Zarapia’s criminal activity “spanned over the course of years,” according to Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.

Martinez-Zarapia was denied bond Friday morning, Perez said. The judge also set a no-contact order with the girl and her mother.

Martinez-Zarapia was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.