Bluffton, SC

Bluffton man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl, judge denies bond

By Evan McKenna
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

A Bluffton man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Sabas Martinez-Zarapia, 41, was charged Thursday night with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, jail records show.

Police believe Martinez-Zarapia’s criminal activity “spanned over the course of years,” according to Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.

Martinez-Zarapia was denied bond Friday morning, Perez said. The judge also set a no-contact order with the girl and her mother.

Martinez-Zarapia was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.

Hilton Head Island, SC
