Lehighton, PA

Times News

Halloween events

Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Lehighton has huge Halloween celebration

The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade was one of the largest parades held in Lehighton in years. The six-division parade took over an hour to pass, with virtually no gaps and few stops. The success of it was due to fantastic weather conditions (temperatures in the low 70s during...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times News

Palmerton cheerleaders’ floats grab honors

Kids and adults packed the streets of Palmerton on Sunday for the town’s annual Halloween Parade. Two groups of young Bomber cheerleaders took home top large float prizes. Palmerton Booster Club flag cheerleaders dazzled the judges with their “Bombers in Wonderland” theme, earning the best overall outstanding large float honor.
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 17, 2011

A sea of 200 women wearing pink greeted guest speaker Theresa Long, RN, at the 10th Annual Ladies Night Out Breast Cancer Awareness program and dinner held Thursday at the Mahoning Valley Country Club. Chairing the event were Lois Richards, RN/BSN; Mary Lou McFadden, community education coordinator for the Blue...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Food distribution is Sat. in Weatherly

Weatherly’s Shepherd House food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly. Use the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you need food before Saturday, call Charles Hettler at 570-427-8981 and leave your name and phone number. He will...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail

It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
WOLF

Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Bright sign in JT draws complaints

A new electronic business sign on the east side of Jim Thorpe has residents comparing the east side of town to Times Square. Several residents aired their grievances to borough council Thursday night over a sign outside of Shawn Kresge Electric & AC in the 900 block of North Street.
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile reported her office recorded 256 deeds, 258 mortgages and 356 other writs during the month of September. As a result of those transactions, Gentile turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $46,920.23. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $35,798.50; data processing fees, $1,294; notaries, $50; commission on transfers and writs, $8,191.93; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,585.80.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Car club show raises funds for animal rescue group

The Jim Thorpe-Carbon County Pharaohs Car Club held its first show, The Barnstormer, on Sunday afternoon, with 53 vehicles registered. Pharaoh Car Clubs from Northampton, Lebanon, and Monroe counties attended. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the Blue Mountain Animal Rescue. John Courgis, club commander, came up with...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 18 at 3:13 p.m. troopers responded to Franklin Heights Road in Franklin Township for a report of a disturbance. A 58-year-old man from Lehighton said that he was struck by Jason Eidem, 49, also of Lehighton. Eidem was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
LEHIGHTON, PA

