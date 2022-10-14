Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Lehighton has huge Halloween celebration
The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade was one of the largest parades held in Lehighton in years. The six-division parade took over an hour to pass, with virtually no gaps and few stops. The success of it was due to fantastic weather conditions (temperatures in the low 70s during...
WOLF
Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
Times News
Palmerton cheerleaders’ floats grab honors
Kids and adults packed the streets of Palmerton on Sunday for the town’s annual Halloween Parade. Two groups of young Bomber cheerleaders took home top large float prizes. Palmerton Booster Club flag cheerleaders dazzled the judges with their “Bombers in Wonderland” theme, earning the best overall outstanding large float honor.
Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 17, 2011
A sea of 200 women wearing pink greeted guest speaker Theresa Long, RN, at the 10th Annual Ladies Night Out Breast Cancer Awareness program and dinner held Thursday at the Mahoning Valley Country Club. Chairing the event were Lois Richards, RN/BSN; Mary Lou McFadden, community education coordinator for the Blue...
Times News
Food distribution is Sat. in Weatherly
Weatherly’s Shepherd House food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly. Use the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you need food before Saturday, call Charles Hettler at 570-427-8981 and leave your name and phone number. He will...
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
WOLF
Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Times News
Bright sign in JT draws complaints
A new electronic business sign on the east side of Jim Thorpe has residents comparing the east side of town to Times Square. Several residents aired their grievances to borough council Thursday night over a sign outside of Shawn Kresge Electric & AC in the 900 block of North Street.
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile reported her office recorded 256 deeds, 258 mortgages and 356 other writs during the month of September. As a result of those transactions, Gentile turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $46,920.23. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $35,798.50; data processing fees, $1,294; notaries, $50; commission on transfers and writs, $8,191.93; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,585.80.
Times News
Car club show raises funds for animal rescue group
The Jim Thorpe-Carbon County Pharaohs Car Club held its first show, The Barnstormer, on Sunday afternoon, with 53 vehicles registered. Pharaoh Car Clubs from Northampton, Lebanon, and Monroe counties attended. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the Blue Mountain Animal Rescue. John Courgis, club commander, came up with...
2022 Inductees named to Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame
The class of 2022 inductees to the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame will be installed during ceremonies on Sunday, November 6 at the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown starting at noon. The event will begin at 11:00 am with race cars on display. The introduction of...
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 18 at 3:13 p.m. troopers responded to Franklin Heights Road in Franklin Township for a report of a disturbance. A 58-year-old man from Lehighton said that he was struck by Jason Eidem, 49, also of Lehighton. Eidem was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
WFMZ-TV Online
Don't believe the hype: Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat remains on Friday, Oct. 28
Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That is just as scheduled. Stop. There is no need to read more. Apparently, that still bears repeating. Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Comments / 0