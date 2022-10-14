Read full article on original website
Carbon County property transfers
Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile reported her office recorded 256 deeds, 258 mortgages and 356 other writs during the month of September. As a result of those transactions, Gentile turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $46,920.23. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $35,798.50; data processing fees, $1,294; notaries, $50; commission on transfers and writs, $8,191.93; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,585.80.
Lehighton officials tweak complaint policy
Lehighton Area School District intends to close a post office box it opened in Palmerton last year to take suggestions and input from stakeholders. Former Lehighton director David Bradley pushed for the box during a September 2021 meeting on student safety, suggesting it could be another way residents would be able to interact with the district.
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Lebanon learns it hasn’t withheld cops’ Medicare tax since 1985
A 1985 change in federal law that required Lebanon city to withhold Medicare tax from police paychecks appears to have gone unnoticed until a recent IRS audit uncovered the oversight. In an Aug. 24 email sent to all city police officers, director of administration Melissa Quinones said that, “several weeks...
Bright sign in JT draws complaints
A new electronic business sign on the east side of Jim Thorpe has residents comparing the east side of town to Times Square. Several residents aired their grievances to borough council Thursday night over a sign outside of Shawn Kresge Electric & AC in the 900 block of North Street.
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Target is one of the most popular retailers in the country, known for its low prices and vast selection of products. Next month, the popular retail chain will open another new store in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
As temperature drops, heating cost climbs
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — K&K Oil Company in East Penn Township has been nothing short of busy, filling anywhere between 50-70 tanks a day. Owner Walter Zlomsowitch says his phones have been ringing non-stop, with homeowners trying to buy more heating oil before it spikes again. "This is historic," Zlomsowitch...
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Police looking for diesel fuel thief in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County. State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Police continue to investigate.
Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA
COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
Campaign sign removed after complaint
WILKES-BARRE — A campaign sign for state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski fastened to a bike rack in front of the Luzerne County Democratic Part
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site
Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Man charged after armed robbery in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jaden Morales, age 20, of Harrisburg, was indicted on Oct. 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/17/2022
FRACKVILLE - On Monday, October 10th, 2022, at approximately 10:58am, Frackville Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Main St. in Gilberton for a Motor Vehicle Accident. Investigation revealed that Hope McManus, 35, of Mahanoy City was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and traveling south on Weeks St. in Gilberton.
Lehighton parade winners
Individuals: 1. Stephie Grammes, 2. Art Grammes. Race Cars: 1. Mahoning Valley Speedway, 2. Miller Motorsports. Queen/King/Courts: 1. Carbon County Fair Queen, 2. Lehighton Area High School Homecoming Court. Scouts: 1. Cub Scout Pack 145. Girl Scouts: - 1. Girl Scout Troop 3241, 2. Girl Scout Troop 3802, 3. Girl...
