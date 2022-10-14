ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Independent

17-year-old charged with killing of two North Carolina high school students

A 17-year-old has been charged with the killing of two North Carolina high school students who were found shot to death on a rural trail by four-wheeler riders.The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were discovered on Sunday in western Orange County with gunshot wounds after they had been reported missing by their families.The suspect, who was not yet in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and who has not been named, is the subject of a juvenile petition for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.Woods was reported missing by her stepfather...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Law & Crime

Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’

An 21-year-old man in Indiana was arrested this week for allegedly beating an 18-month-old boy to death while the baby child was in his care. Tavion Donte Cobb was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of knowing and intentional murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the death of Nyheim Cashton Groves, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EVANSVILLE, IN
truecrimedaily

Iowa man pleads guilty to killing wife after taking out loans without his wife's knowledge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (TCD) -- A 70-year-old man recently pleaded guilty to stabbing his 65-year-old wife to death in 2019 after lying about their finances. On April 5, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m., Roy Browning called Iowa City police and said his wife, JoEllen Browning, was unresponsive in their home, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports. She had reportedly been stabbed in the front and back of her torso, as well as on her hand.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Chicago

Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died

CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arrested 'out hunting' for victims

STOCKTON -- A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.At a news conference on Saturday, Stockton city manager Harry Black announced the arrest and Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden identified the suspect as 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton. McFadden said the arrest was made around 2 a.m. Saturday.Police received tips from the public that led them to Brownlee's home and, after observing Brownlee driving away from his residence, police moved...
STOCKTON, CA
insideedition.com

Purdue University Student Arrested for Allegedly Killing of Roommate Found Dead in Their Dorm: Police

A Purdue University student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly killing his roommate in a residence hall on the Indiana school's campus, officials said. Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, a 22-year-old junior cybersecurity major and international student from Korea, was taken into custody on a murder charge after calling 911 around 12:45 a.m., alerting police to the death of his roommate, Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete told reporters during a news conference Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RadarOnline

Indiana Teacher Detained After Allegedly Telling Fifth-Grader She Had A 'Kill List' That Included Students

An Indiana teacher is accused of making a "kill list" that included students and school staff members, Radar has learned.According to a fifth-grade student, Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres said she had planned to kill herself, students and other staff members. The East Chicago Police Department stated that the student reported being told they were on the bottom of the list.Police say Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, was taken to the principal's office, where she admitted to telling the student that she had a "kill list." However, she did not provide the list.The principal proceeded to tell the teacher to leave and not return, according to...
EAST CHICAGO, IN

