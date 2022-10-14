Read full article on original website
17-year-old charged with killing of two North Carolina high school students
A 17-year-old has been charged with the killing of two North Carolina high school students who were found shot to death on a rural trail by four-wheeler riders.The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were discovered on Sunday in western Orange County with gunshot wounds after they had been reported missing by their families.The suspect, who was not yet in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and who has not been named, is the subject of a juvenile petition for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.Woods was reported missing by her stepfather...
Purdue University student told police he used knife to kill roommate as he was sitting in a chair, affidavit says
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University student suspected in the killing of his roommate in their dorm room this week confessed to police he stabbed him to death, according to an affidavit. The university police department received a call from the student, Ji Min Sha, about 12:44 a.m. Wednesday,...
Bizarre moment Purdue University dorm murder suspect says 'I love my family' when asked why he 'stabbed his roommate to death during an unprovoked attack'
A man, 22, charged with the murder of his University dorm roommate - who died after 'multiple sharp force traumatic injuries during an unprovoked attack' - has sent his love to his family before entering jail. Video footage of Ji Min Sha shows the suspected killer being escorted by police...
Horror details emerge after Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda is ‘killed by roommate Gji Min Sha in dorm’
HORROR new details have emerged in the death of a Purdue University student allegedly killed by his roommate in their dorm. Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was found dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the suspect is said to have called 911. Gji Min Sha, 22, a cybersecurity...
Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’
An 21-year-old man in Indiana was arrested this week for allegedly beating an 18-month-old boy to death while the baby child was in his care. Tavion Donte Cobb was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of knowing and intentional murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the death of Nyheim Cashton Groves, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
87-year-old woman found dead at senior living facility was beaten to death, autopsy finds
An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. An autopsy determined she was assaulted, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
9-Year-Old’s Girl Body Found Stuffed in Storage Locker After She Was ‘Locked in the Basement for an Extended Period of Time,’ Deputies Say
A 31-year-old man in Kentucky and his 27-year-old girlfriend were arrested this week after the man’s young daughter was found dead in a storage locker rented under the woman’s name, authorities say. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count...
Purdue murder suspect says 'I'm very sorry,' claims he was blackmailed before court appearance
When asked if he has a message for the victim's family, Ji Min Sha said "I'm very sorry."
Iowa man pleads guilty to killing wife after taking out loans without his wife's knowledge
IOWA CITY, Iowa (TCD) -- A 70-year-old man recently pleaded guilty to stabbing his 65-year-old wife to death in 2019 after lying about their finances. On April 5, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m., Roy Browning called Iowa City police and said his wife, JoEllen Browning, was unresponsive in their home, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports. She had reportedly been stabbed in the front and back of her torso, as well as on her hand.
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
A 16-year-old admitted ending a beef with a murder in a Walmart, Miami-Dade cops say
A 16-year-old from Perrine has been arrested on a murder charge after, police say, he shot a former friend Wednesday afternoon inside a South Miami-Dade Walmart.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
A man who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse wants to change his name after receiving death threats for two years
A right-wing media outlet reported that Gaige Grosskreutz filed a secret petition to change his legal name following years of death threats.
DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died
CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arrested 'out hunting' for victims
STOCKTON -- A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.At a news conference on Saturday, Stockton city manager Harry Black announced the arrest and Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden identified the suspect as 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton. McFadden said the arrest was made around 2 a.m. Saturday.Police received tips from the public that led them to Brownlee's home and, after observing Brownlee driving away from his residence, police moved...
Purdue University Student Arrested for Allegedly Killing of Roommate Found Dead in Their Dorm: Police
A Purdue University student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly killing his roommate in a residence hall on the Indiana school's campus, officials said. Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, a 22-year-old junior cybersecurity major and international student from Korea, was taken into custody on a murder charge after calling 911 around 12:45 a.m., alerting police to the death of his roommate, Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete told reporters during a news conference Wednesday.
Indiana teacher arrested for creating and maintaining a 'kill list'
An Indiana elementary school teacher is in custody after intimating to a student that she had created a “kill list” of people she planned to murder.
Indiana Teacher Detained After Allegedly Telling Fifth-Grader She Had A 'Kill List' That Included Students
An Indiana teacher is accused of making a "kill list" that included students and school staff members, Radar has learned.According to a fifth-grade student, Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres said she had planned to kill herself, students and other staff members. The East Chicago Police Department stated that the student reported being told they were on the bottom of the list.Police say Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, was taken to the principal's office, where she admitted to telling the student that she had a "kill list." However, she did not provide the list.The principal proceeded to tell the teacher to leave and not return, according to...
