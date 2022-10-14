Read full article on original website
Police looking for missing 30-year-old Detroit man
Victor Williamson, 30, was last seen Oct. 7 around noon on Telegraph Road near W. McNichols Road. Police say he left his home and did not return.
Teen shot at while walking home, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
Mystery surrounds murder of 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving. All lanes of I-94 in Macomb County were closed...
fox2detroit.com
Police detail video of Macomb County veterinarian caught abusing German Shepherd
MACOMB TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on 29 Mile Road on Oct. 12 for an animal abuse complaint. That's when deputies were told about a video posted on Youtube showing a 52-year-old man yelling at a German Shepherd and putting his hands on the dog.
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Grosse Pointe Woods man walking his dog attacked, dragged in attempted abduction
A 20-year-old out for an evening stroll with his dog was in Grosse Pointe Woods was attacked and dragged to a van during an attempted abduction, police warned residents on Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman surrenders in hit-and-run death of man in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department announced on Monday that a Southfield woman turned herself in and admitted to hitting and killing a man on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills. Police said they were called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday to 12 Mile between...
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
36 years ago: Unidentified man found disoriented in Hamtramck before he collapses, dies at hospital
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found in a disoriented state in Hamtramck before he collapsed and was pronounced dead. It’s been 36 years and he was never identified. He was found walking in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Yemans Street in Hamtramck. Police arrived and put him into a police cruiser, where he collapsed and became unresponsive. He later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man found dead on Detroit sidewalk still unidentified 40 years later
DETROIT – A man found dead in Detroit has remained unidentified for 40 years. According to officials, the man was found dead on a sidewalk in Detroit on October 24, 1982. He is believed to have been between 45 to 65 years old. $9 and a comb were found near his body.
fox2detroit.com
Westland police searching for suspects after 2 thefts at Ace Hardware
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are wanted after two thefts at Ace Hardware in Westland. Police said both thefts happened the same day, Sept. 19, and were similar, but they do not know if the suspects know each other. The first suspect walked into the store at 132...
Southfield police searching for missing teen
Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, of Southfield was last seen on October 15 at approximately 12:00 a.m. at her residence.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
44-year-old Detroit man charged in murder of roommate
(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the homicide of his 43-year-old roommate, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Corey Stacey Canty has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the homicide of John Boble, also of Detroit.Police say at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a well-being check.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the home, unresponsive and not breathing.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.Allegedly, on Oct. 8, Canty killed Boble with blunt force trauma. He was arrested on Oct. 10.Officials say he was arraigned and remanded to jail on Oct. 12.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 26, and his preliminary examination is set for Nov. 2.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile
DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Mom of special needs child devastated after arsonist causes car to explode
Sophia Zamora's 2009 Chrysler Sebring was destroyed Sunday night when investigators say it appears someone used an accelerant to set it on fire.
Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit
Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend.
Woman turns herself in following fatal hit-and-run in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills police say a 68-year-old woman turned herself in on Sunday morning following a fatal crash over the weekend.
