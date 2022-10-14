ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Teen shot at while walking home, police say

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

36 years ago: Unidentified man found disoriented in Hamtramck before he collapses, dies at hospital

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found in a disoriented state in Hamtramck before he collapsed and was pronounced dead. It’s been 36 years and he was never identified. He was found walking in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Yemans Street in Hamtramck. Police arrived and put him into a police cruiser, where he collapsed and became unresponsive. He later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
CBS Detroit

44-year-old Detroit man charged in murder of roommate

(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the homicide of his 43-year-old roommate, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Corey Stacey Canty has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the homicide of John Boble, also of Detroit.Police say at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a well-being check.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the home, unresponsive and not breathing.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.Allegedly, on Oct. 8, Canty killed Boble with blunt force trauma. He was arrested on Oct. 10.Officials say he was arraigned and remanded to jail on Oct. 12.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 26, and his preliminary examination is set for Nov. 2.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile

DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI

