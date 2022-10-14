ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone

You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
BGR.com

All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available

The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Android Police

Google Photos: Everything you need to know

Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
The Windows Club

How to enable Remote Desktop without Password in Windows 11/10

By default, PC users are required to have a password to be able to access and use the native Remote Desktop feature in the Windows operating system. In this post, we will show you the steps for the methods on how to enable Remote Desktop without Password in Windows 11/10.
laptopmag.com

400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next

In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
itechpost.com

Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates

Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
Digital Trends

Forget Verizon and AT&T — why you should build your own cell network

Experts say that making your own cell network is easier than you think and could give you more privacy than commercial providers. And, it’s something you may want to actually consider using. Contents. The company Ukama is launching a crowdfunding campaign that’s intended to let you be your own...
knowtechie.com

How much technology can you carry on your watch?

Smartwatches are changing the world. The use of traditional timepieces is slowly fading out because of them. The main reason that smartwatches have become so popular is because of the many exciting and highly-advanced features that they offer. If you are not familiar with a smartwatch, then it is an...
BGR.com

Google just gave Chrome a makeover for Android tablets

Apple isn’t the only major technology company with tablet news today. On Tuesday, Google revealed a number of new features coming to Chrome on Android tablets ahead of the Pixel Tablet’s launch next year. And if you already own an Android tablet, you can take advantage of all these new features now in the latest version of Chrome.
knowtechie.com

How to secure your WhatsApp account with a fingerprint lock

WhatsApp allows you to secure your account with a fingerprint lock. This way, your account can only be accessed by, you guessed it, your fingerprint. Not only is passwordless sign-in convenient, but it also helps protect your accounts. All you have to do is simply scan your biometrics and boom, you’re in.
knowtechie.com

Apple reportedly making an iPad dock accessory

Apple is reportedly working on a docking accessory for the iPad. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says the device could be coming next year. According to his sources, the upcoming iPad accessory would work similarly to Google’s Pixel Tablet dock. It would turn an iPad into a smart display and a way to control your smart home devices.
knowtechie.com

How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?

By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
The Verge

Now Mark Zuckerberg’s making fun of Apple for iMessage, too

Mark Zuckerberg spent last week dragging Apple about how it could run an ecosystem for VR apps, but now it seems he’s chosen a different target: on Monday, he posted a picture of an ad for WhatsApp on Instagram, along with a comment about how the platform is more secure than iMessage. Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, also posted a tweet thread going over many of the same talking points.

