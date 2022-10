CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of offering to pay a fellow inmate's bond if he killed his ex-girlfriend. Caleb Michale Beesley, 26, of Gaylord, is accused of brutally assaulting a woman for more than a year after they started dating in April 2021. Police said the assaults happened in multiple states as the couple traveled together, and led to the victim being hospitalized.

