Times News
Bright sign in JT draws complaints
A new electronic business sign on the east side of Jim Thorpe has residents comparing the east side of town to Times Square. Several residents aired their grievances to borough council Thursday night over a sign outside of Shawn Kresge Electric & AC in the 900 block of North Street.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile reported her office recorded 256 deeds, 258 mortgages and 356 other writs during the month of September. As a result of those transactions, Gentile turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $46,920.23. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $35,798.50; data processing fees, $1,294; notaries, $50; commission on transfers and writs, $8,191.93; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,585.80.
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
Route 22 East reopens after being shut by 6-vehicle crash between Routes 512 and 191 (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Route 22 East reopened about 7 a.m. Monday after a six-vehicle crash near Route 191 in Bethlehem Township shut it about 5:15 a.m. INITIAL REPORTING: A six-vehicle crash shut Route 22 East about 5:15 a.m. Monday between Route 512 and Route 191 in the Bethlehem area, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Times News
Walnutport eyes no tax hike for fourth straight year
Walnutport residents could be in the fourth straight year of no tax increase. Councilwoman Jen Wentz said Thursday she was pleased with how next year’s spending plan is coming together. “We actually look (to be in) pretty good shape,” Wentz said. “Right now, we do not (expect) a tax...
Times News
Lehighton officials tweak complaint policy
Lehighton Area School District intends to close a post office box it opened in Palmerton last year to take suggestions and input from stakeholders. Former Lehighton director David Bradley pushed for the box during a September 2021 meeting on student safety, suggesting it could be another way residents would be able to interact with the district.
Times News
Medicare open enrollment programs
The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging PA MEDI program will hold its Annual Medicare Open Enrollment sessions on the following dates and times:. • Lehighton Senior Center, 243 S. Eighth St., Lehighton, will have sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Dec. 5.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
Times News
Crash causes pileup on Route 22
State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a five-vehicle crash along Route 22 in Bethlehem Township, Lehigh County, at 5:17 a.m. Monday. Troopers said no one was injured. According to troopers, the multiple-vehicle pileup was the result of a prior one-vehicle crash when a Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a crash...
Times News
Turnpike crashes
State police at the Pocono barracks reported the following crashes:. • A deer and a vehicle collided on the northeast extension of the turnpike on Oct. 10 at 11:30 p.m. Police said Beverly C. Shellenberger, 63, of Lehighton, was driving a 2023 Kia Sportage southbound in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, when her vehicle struck a deer which had entered the road in front of her.
NEPA’s first rooftop bar opens for business
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new business in Downtown Pittston is a NEPA first. “Rooftop 53” is Northeastern Pennslyvania’s first rooftop bar and is located above “Rikasa” The elevated space offers a menu different from the restaurant on the first floor. Thanks to some pretty nifty features the rooftop bar will remain open all […]
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Times News
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Times News
Food distribution is Sat. in Weatherly
Weatherly’s Shepherd House food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly. Use the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you need food before Saturday, call Charles Hettler at 570-427-8981 and leave your name and phone number. He will...
Driver to face charges after 2 crashes damage 6 vehicles and shut Route 22, police say
The crash that shut down Route 22 East on Monday morning in Bethlehem Township was actually two wrecks — the first of which was caused by an impaired driver and led to the other mayhem, Pennsylvania State Police report. A 41-year-old Phillipsburg man was driving a black Camaro about...
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Luzerne County. Officials say two cars collided head-on along Suscon Road in Pittston Township around noon. The coroner's office was called to the crash but have not said how many victims were involved. Investigators are still piecing...
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
One injured in Lackawanna County crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
wkok.com
Report: Fatal Crash, Car Splits in Two along Route 890
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle was ripped in half after striking two trees in a fatal crash on state Route 890, just south of Birch Road, in Northumberland county Saturday afternoon. The News Item reports the driver, who was located behind the wheel, was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office. Identification of the victim is pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.
