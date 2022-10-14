Read full article on original website
Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Times News
Lehighton parade winners
Individuals: 1. Stephie Grammes, 2. Art Grammes. Race Cars: 1. Mahoning Valley Speedway, 2. Miller Motorsports. Queen/King/Courts: 1. Carbon County Fair Queen, 2. Lehighton Area High School Homecoming Court. Scouts: 1. Cub Scout Pack 145. Girl Scouts: - 1. Girl Scout Troop 3241, 2. Girl Scout Troop 3802, 3. Girl...
Times News
Bright sign in JT draws complaints
A new electronic business sign on the east side of Jim Thorpe has residents comparing the east side of town to Times Square. Several residents aired their grievances to borough council Thursday night over a sign outside of Shawn Kresge Electric & AC in the 900 block of North Street.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile reported her office recorded 256 deeds, 258 mortgages and 356 other writs during the month of September. As a result of those transactions, Gentile turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $46,920.23. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $35,798.50; data processing fees, $1,294; notaries, $50; commission on transfers and writs, $8,191.93; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,585.80.
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 18 at 3:13 p.m. troopers responded to Franklin Heights Road in Franklin Township for a report of a disturbance. A 58-year-old man from Lehighton said that he was struck by Jason Eidem, 49, also of Lehighton. Eidem was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
Campaign sign removed after complaint
WILKES-BARRE — A campaign sign for state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski fastened to a bike rack in front of the Luzerne County Democratic Part
WOLF
Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA
COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
Times News
Lehighton has huge Halloween celebration
The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade was one of the largest parades held in Lehighton in years. The six-division parade took over an hour to pass, with virtually no gaps and few stops. The success of it was due to fantastic weather conditions (temperatures in the low 70s during...
Times News
Palmerton cheerleaders’ floats grab honors
Kids and adults packed the streets of Palmerton on Sunday for the town’s annual Halloween Parade. Two groups of young Bomber cheerleaders took home top large float prizes. Palmerton Booster Club flag cheerleaders dazzled the judges with their “Bombers in Wonderland” theme, earning the best overall outstanding large float honor.
Times News
Turnpike crashes
State police at the Pocono barracks reported the following crashes:. • A deer and a vehicle collided on the northeast extension of the turnpike on Oct. 10 at 11:30 p.m. Police said Beverly C. Shellenberger, 63, of Lehighton, was driving a 2023 Kia Sportage southbound in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, when her vehicle struck a deer which had entered the road in front of her.
Times News
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/17/2022
FRACKVILLE - On Monday, October 10th, 2022, at approximately 10:58am, Frackville Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Main St. in Gilberton for a Motor Vehicle Accident. Investigation revealed that Hope McManus, 35, of Mahanoy City was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and traveling south on Weeks St. in Gilberton.
Staples condemned after fire, investigation ongoing
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Fire Investigators say they are in the process of investigating a fire that broke out in a Lackawanna County Staples Monday evening. According to officials, the fire department responded to a report of flames in the Staples on Viewmont Drive, Scranton, around 7:00 p.m. Investigators told Eyewitness News everyone […]
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 17, 2011
A sea of 200 women wearing pink greeted guest speaker Theresa Long, RN, at the 10th Annual Ladies Night Out Breast Cancer Awareness program and dinner held Thursday at the Mahoning Valley Country Club. Chairing the event were Lois Richards, RN/BSN; Mary Lou McFadden, community education coordinator for the Blue...
Luzerne County community fighting blight
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
Times News
Carbon animal shelter honors veterans in Nov.
Carbon County has always shown its appreciation for veterans. It also shows it cares for dogs. So in honor of man’s best friend and veteran appreciation, the Carbon County Animal Shelter is setting November as Veterans Appreciation month. This means that any person who served in the military and...
skooknews.com
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
