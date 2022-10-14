Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
NYSOFA, AgingNY and GetSetUp expand partnership offering free online classes for hundreds of thousands of older adults, bridging social isolation
Adults 50+ are welcome to join thousands of their New York peers who have already explored GetSetUp for health and wellness, skills-training. Submitted by the New York State Office for the Aging. The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have...
wnypapers.com
Teen Driver Safety Week: AAA says it's never too soon for parents to talk to teen drivers
National Teen Driver Safety Week runs from Oct. 16-22. This is a perfect time for parents to talk with teen drivers about the importance of safety behind the wheel. AAA research shows that more than 60% of teens get their driver’s license before the age of 18. Young drivers benefit from professional, one-on-one training to understand the rules of the road and their responsibilities. Driving instructors also take some of the stress away from parents who struggle with teaching their children how to navigate a vehicle.
