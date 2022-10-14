National Teen Driver Safety Week runs from Oct. 16-22. This is a perfect time for parents to talk with teen drivers about the importance of safety behind the wheel. AAA research shows that more than 60% of teens get their driver’s license before the age of 18. Young drivers benefit from professional, one-on-one training to understand the rules of the road and their responsibilities. Driving instructors also take some of the stress away from parents who struggle with teaching their children how to navigate a vehicle.

1 DAY AGO