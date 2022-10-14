Read full article on original website
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 17, 2022
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad is hosting a community listening session about the future of Front Street on Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. for local business owners and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for residents. The event will take place at Hartnell College’s Soledad Education Center, 1505 Metz Road, in Soledad. For questions or comments, contact the Economic Development Department at 831-223-5016 or [email protected].
salinasvalleytribune.com
King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder
KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Read to Me Project named outstanding nonprofit for youth development
MONTEREY COUNTY — Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County, whose mission is to optimize the collective power of nonprofits for the benefit of Monterey County communities, has named Read to Me Project as the 2022 Outstanding Nonprofit Agency for Youth Development. Since Read to Me Project (RtMP) was founded in...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Worthy to Print Column | Choosing the Right Candidates
Another week in our beautiful town and another week closer to the election that will determine who is to lead our fair city for the next few years. I am a follower of all things political that is happening in our nation’s capitol. In fact, I try to follow the local actions of our politicians.
Comments / 0