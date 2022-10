A clown was inundated with QAnon-inspired threats after she went to Uvalde to help victims of the school shooting in the town earlier this year. Bippy the clown received a racist voice message on her business number after visiting the Texas town. “I’ve even thought about quitting clowning around. I’ve even thought about not doing it anymore,” she told KPRC, asking that her real name not be used. She has been working as a clown since 1992 and she visited Uvalde after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School. The performer, a Black woman, noted that a racial...

UVALDE, TX ・ 49 MINUTES AGO